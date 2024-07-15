The Big Picture Anora, winner of the Palme d'Or, follows a young stripper's dream romance turned nightmare with a deceitful client.

Mikey Madison stars in the lead role, facing dangerous situations in Sean Baker's highly anticipated drama.

The film is already being lauded as one of the best of the year and will hit theaters on October 18.

NEON has released the Redband trailer for Anora, the movie that won the prestigious Palme d'Or at this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The upcoming film, written and directed by Sean Baker, will follow an unpredictable narrative between a young stripper and the one person she believes she can trust. But what appears to be a profitable relationship for both parties will quickly turn into a nightmare. Anora hits theaters on October 18 and many are already calling it one of the best movies of the year.

Anora introduces Mikey Madison as the titular character. The young dancer is aware that her life conditions aren't the ones she had hoped for, but nothing could've prepared her for Ivan's (Mark Eidelstein) arrival. After their first encounter, the foreign client quickly asks Anora to make her services exclusive to him, as seen in the new trailer. And while the prospect of the money seems attractive to Anora, Ivan's intentions may be more than she bargained for. Baker's drama is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The cast of Anora features some of the brightest up-and-coming actors. Mikey Madison previously appeared as Sadie in Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood. After appearing in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, the actress landed the role of Amber Freeman in the Scream franchise. Mark Eidelstein will step into the shoes of Ivan in Anora. But before joining the highly anticipated project, the actor built a career for himself in the international scene.

'Anora' Is Written and Directed by Sean Baker

It's been years since Baker was involved in a project as highly anticipated as Anora, but the filmmaker is ready to jump back into action with the upcoming drama. The director is likely best known for his work on The Florida Project. The drama featured Willem Dafoe in the role of Bobby Hicks. Baker has a distinctly human sense of direction that does not shy away from gritty, uncomfortable, high-conflict moments and audiences can expect more of his bold perspective with Anora. In the meantime, you can check out other Baker films like Red Rocket, Snowbird, and Tangerine.

You can check out the new Redband trailer for Anora above, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on October 18.