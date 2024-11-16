Films about professional sex workers often follow one of two paths: the dark, cynical tale (i.e. Risky Business, American Gigolo) or the traditional rom-com about a hooker with a heart of gold (i.e. Pretty Woman, Milk Money). In both cases, valuable lessons are learned regarding the downside of the world’s oldest profession. The recent release of Sean Baker’s Anora walks a unique tonal tightrope between a romantic comedy and a cautionary drama. Yet, it never once lands in a danger zone where the stakes involve serious physical jeopardy.

Anora continues Baker’s tradition of normalizing the world of strippers and prostitutes dating back to his 2012 film Starlet. Rather than depicting the profession in a negative light, Baker often takes a documentary-like approach to the way business is without preaching a message. While Anora is no exception to the director’s signature approach, he allows the grounded comedy elements to prevent its narrative from becoming too sinister.

'Anora' Finds Comedy In Dangerous Situations

The first half of Anora plays like a Gen Z take on the Pretty Woman story. The wealthy Russian boy Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) uses the wealth and status of his oligarch parents to bring low-class Manhattan stripper Anora (Mikey Madison) into his chaotic world. What starts as routine paid sexual encounters quickly evolves into high excess, full of jet-setting trips to Las Vegas and plenty of drugs along the way. Their whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas gives Anora the hope to get out of her stripper profession and build a future with Vanya.

It's in the second half of Anora, however, where one would expect the sinister turn when Toros (Karren Karagulian) is hired by Vanya's parents to end the marriage with the help of his henchmen Igor (Yura Borisov) and Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan). Ironically, what appears to be a dire situation for Anora — being held against her will and physically restrained to find runaway Vanya — is where the film succeeds in the comedy department. The pursuit becomes over-the-top, yet with real-world moments of absurdity between Anora physically assaulting Toros' men without serious violent repercussions and Toros' maniacal pursuit of Vanya across NYC. He's like a T-1000 without the killer instinct, refusing to let moments like having his car towed or flying to Las Vegas to annul the marriage stop him from fulfilling his mission.

The entire scene of Anora being held captive against her will could easily fall into a trap similar to Showgirls. The infamous Paul Verhoeven drama explored the Vegas sex work scene filled with violence and excessive misogyny. Yet, its approach to those aspects of the film is so over the top that it easily becomes an unintentional comedy. Anora, however, finds the humor in situations often played as serious in other movies. One scene, in particular, sees Igor smash up a Brighton Beach candy store with a baseball bat so Toros can get info from Anora’s friend about Vanya’s whereabouts. In this case, there’s no physical violence against any character. Only the absurdity of how calm Toros plays the scene and the candy store owner’s low-key response to the damages.

'Anora' Continues Sean Baker's Tradition Of Normalizing Sex Work

Baker’s documentary style in his previous films like Tangerine and Red Rocket allows for the storylines to be treated as character studies rather than a plot with a message. Like the latter film, Anora’s tale is essentially the idea of a sex worker looking for upward mobility in their life. She has no shame about her profession and only gives it up for the marriage to Vanya. However, Vanya's shadiness would inevitably present a dramatic turn in the film’s narrative.

If Anora leans close to a dark drama, it involves the subtle relationship development between the title character and Igor. Hints of Vanya’s antagonism appear early on before the chaos begins. He’d much rather play video games for hours than be affectionate to Anora and only sleep with her when it’s convenient for him. Once Toros enters the picture, Vanya’s cowardly escape and eventual discovery at the strip club with Anora’s rival Diamond (Lindsey Normington) sets up the inevitable divorce. As cold as Vanya becomes, it elevates Igor as the unlikely upstanding individual in Anora’s life. For all of his intimidating presence from the moment he tries to subdue her in the mansion, Igor is the only one in the entire tale with sympathy for Anora's troubles. It’s the classic tale of the girl who falls for the bad boy while overlooking the nice guy who truly cares.

Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Expand

Anora is now playing in select theaters in the U.S.

