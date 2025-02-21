Anora has somehow weathered the storm of an increasingly chaotic Oscar year to come back to being the frontrunner for Best Picture. Despite its allegedly controversial subject matter and bleak ending, the largest-scale project by American Sean Baker has been an unexpected darling with both critics and audiences. Especially after winning Best Picture at both the PGAs and the DGAs, things could be going Baker's way come Oscar night, to an unprecedented degree. If the Academy loves Anora as much as the statistics and predictions say he will, then Sean Baker could become the first person to win four Oscars for one film in one night.

Sean Baker Alone Has Four Nominations For 'Anora'

Image via NEON

In total, Anora has six Oscar nominations to its name, and of those six, four of those awards would go to Baker. Those potential awards would be Best Picture (since he's one of the main producers), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing (he's edited all of his own films for his entire career). The editing nod is particularly important, as statistics show that of the past 61 films to win Best Picture, 32 of them also won Best Editing.

When Anora was first released at Cannes and won the Palme d'Or, and then got bought for distribution by proven Best-Picture-winning-studio Neon (they can't resist those Palme d'Or winners), it was anointed an instant favorite for awards, only to have the discussion gradually be dominated by other major releases like Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist. But thanks in no small part to the respective controversies of those films, Anora has increasingly seemed like the ideal candidate for the voters who want to "say something" with their votes, given its prescient commentary on the legitimacy of sex work and the crushing pressures of being lower class in America. Frankly, crowning Baker with multiple wins would be an ideal scenario, for multiple reasons.

Sean Baker Represents Hope for Independent Cinema

Sean Baker has spent the past 20 years as the shining example of American independent cinema, gradually refining his ability to tell stories of hardship and hustle that remain respectful to their subjects and find moments of solace amid the chaos. He's consistently found ways to break down supposed barriers that other mainstream filmmakers feel a need to follow, like using an iPhone to film Tangerine or diving head-first into overtly problematic empathy with Red Rocket. Of all his films, Anora is the film most directly influenced by the conventions of former eras of cinema, one deeply and equally indebted to the kinetic mania of John Cassavetes, the broad slapstick of Three Stooges routines, and the romantic euphoria of Luca Guadagnino.

It's that combustion of genres that makes this the most "movie" film he's made yet, which could be why it's managed to achieve the crossover appeal that seemed unfathomable for his vision. For the Academy to reward him for this film, especially if it's with Best Picture, is to make a statement that independent filmmakers can find mainstream success and remain true to their core identity without having to immediately sell out to a mega-franchise as soon as they make one successful film. Plus, they can kill three birds with one stone by awarding a "small" film that has been a proven moneymaker that's in the cultural zeitgeist, a trifecta they rarely ever score. If they manage to do this, they'll put Sean Baker in a class that's shared by only one other filmmaker, a filmmaker with more in common than you'd initially think.

Sean Baker Could Be the Second Filmmaker To Achieve Something Special