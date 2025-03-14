This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In the wake of its Best Picture win at the Oscars, Anora has remained clouded by controversy. A day after Sean Baker's indie darling took home five awards at the ceremony, including a Best Achievement in Directing nod for the filmmaker, an anonymous social media post via the popular hub Crew Stories alleged that the film had not involved the prominent crew union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) for much of the production. Reportedly, the goal was to keep costs down, in turn denying them working hours that would've counted toward union-co-administered health benefits. The critic also alleges that Baker had a "hissy fit” and became colder toward the crew when the set ultimately unionized in March 2023. Since then, however, multiple members of the team have come forward to defend the production and dispute the claims with their own experiences.

The Hollywood Reporter took a deep dive into the situation to unpack what really happened on the set of the $6 million indie and see if there was any merit to the initial claims that spread like wildfire online. From what they gathered, the production was a fairly normal example of what happens when a non-union project flips to a union one. IATSE was a late entrant on Anora, only becoming involved just a few days before the two-month production wrapped in New York ahead of its move to Nevada. That seems a bit surprising considering Baker was still well-known at the time between films like The Florida Project and Red Rocket, but there are reasons why it ultimately took a report to the tri-state area IATSE Local 52 to get them involved. Pay and working conditions on Anora were up to union standards according to two crew members, with another adding "Nothing about it was out of the ordinary from my perspective beyond a few days of overtime.” However, it can take as little as one report within or outside the production to initiate a flip, whether it be a complaint about pay, eligibility for health benefits, or any number of other concerns.

In reality, those crew members said that the unionization efforts on Anora surprised "99.9 percent of us." Prop master Kendra Evans vouched for the fair pay and transparency of Baker and company on Instagram, adding "I got paid fairly, and was never lied to about the budget," a sentiment echoed by best boy grip Gabriel Armstrong and grip Rachel Parrella. Of course, once a unionization vote began, the vast majority of the crew agreed to support the effort, temporarily halting production for negotiations. Yet, nobody THR spoke to recalled Baker being upset by the decision. On the complete opposite end, one anonymous worker from the set said that he gathered his crew to show his support for them, recalling that "He explained how happy he was for us and excited and he was almost crying, not sobbing, but certainly beyond misty."