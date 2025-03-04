Sean Baker’s 2024 hit movie Anora, which only recently took home five Academy Awards, will soon be available to stream, much to fans’ delight. ComicBook has learned that the comedy drama will land on Hulu on Monday, March 17, in only two weeks, and will later be released on both 4K and Blu-ray by Criterion. Following its theatrical launch, Anora was announced as one of the upcoming additions to the Criterion Collection, with its physical release set for next month, and, of course, each set is promised to be packed with special features.

The Oscar winner, which has been available on demand since last December, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024, where it received critical acclaim and won the Palme d'Or. It also played at the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival, among others. On October 18, 2024, it was distributed in U.S. theaters by Neon and made quite a mark at the box office, grossing over $41 million worldwide against a $6 million budget, making it Baker's highest-grossing film.

Written, directed, produced, and edited by Baker, Anora centers on the title character, a 23-year-old stripper, living in Brighton Beach, a Russian-American neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York City, who is introduced to Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov, the young son of Russian oligarch Nikolai Zakharo and later marries him. Unfortunately, things don't go as hoped for the young woman whose fairytale soon becomes far from reach. Mikey Madison stars as Anora Mikheeva, while Ivan is played by Mark Eydelshteyn. Others included in the cast list are Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

'Anora' Is An Award-Winning Work of Art!