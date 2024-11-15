The captivating Anora has proven a huge success at the global Box Office, managing to do what many of its fellow Palme d'Or winners could not and become a financial success as well as a critical one. Sean Baker's laugh-a-minute journey through the whirlwind relationship of a stripper and her rich Russian boyfriend-turned-husband is nothing short of mesmerizing, with many calling it an early contender for the Best Picture prize in 2025.

Anora's distributor Neon has found plenty of success in recent years, with the 2019 release of Parasite proving to be their best ever. Now, another Palme d'Or winner has entered Neon's all-time top 10 globally, with Anora's recent Box Office earnings helping the film enter the prestigious list. Officially, Anora has overtaken 2022's Moonage Daydream to take the tenth spot, with Baker's masterpiece already accumulating just shy of $16 million worldwide.

Mikey Madison is an Early Favorite For Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards

The awards season is in full swing as the major festivals of Fall turn the attention of the film world to the biggest prizes. After it was officially announced that Conan O'Brien would be hosting the 2025 Academy Awards, they now feel more real than ever, leaving many starting to piece together their predictions for the big day. Perhaps the hardest category to predict this coming ceremony will be the Best Actress prize, with the likes of Demi Moore, Tilda Swinton, and Saoirse Ronan giving eye-catching performances in The Substance, The Room Next Door, and The Outrun respectively. However, it is Anora's Mikey Madison who is currently the front runner, with a career-defining performance likely pushing her to the top of Hollywood's most wanted list. Speaking of her performance in his review of the film, Collider's Chase Hutchinson said:

"Madison perfectly embodies all the complicated layers of Ani. She is a powerful performer with both the necessary patience and presence to hold every scene in her hands, no matter how chaotic it may get. Never once does it feel like the film is valorizing her as some sort of perfect person, instead showing how she is deeply flawed and fearful under the exterior confidence she brings to survive her life of working. Madison expertly captures all the vulgarity and visceral parts of Ani’s personality that she has built as armor for herself as she does this just as we begin to see it starting to crack. Baker is similarly attuned to every single moment of her stunning performance, letting the small moments linger until they all accumulate into something substantively shattering. Many of these involve flashes of cruelty from Ivan that Ani doesn’t speak out against, hyper-aware of just who has the leverage in both their relationship and the world. This is all because she has had to be. It's her against the world."

Anora has become one of the 10 highest-grossing Neon movies of all time. You can catch the film in theaters now.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. IMDb ID tt28607951 Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment Expand

