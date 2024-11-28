Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Anora.Throughout his filmography, Sean Baker has excelled at capturing different parts of the United States in a way that feels both romantic and realistic. The settings of his films, from the streets of Hollywood to Texas City, are integral to Baker's method of storytelling, and his most recent film Anora is no exception. The movie takes place in New York and Las Vegas, following Brooklyn-based stripper Ani (Mikey Madison) and her burgeoning relationship with Ivan (Mark Eidelstein), the son of a powerful Russian oligarch. After they're introduced at a strip club, Ivan pays Ani to spend the week with him and whisks her off to Las Vegas to party, but before heading back to New York, they elope after Ivan professes his love for her. After their wedding, the newlyweds walk around the Vegas strip to celebrate, and thanks to Baker's stunning direction and Drew Daniels' cinematography, Sin City has never looked more beautiful. It’s the perfect way to cap off the whirlwind romance of the first act, as its beauty is just as artificial as Ivan and Ani’s marriage.

What Is 'Anora' About?

Since winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, Anora recently became the highest-grossing film of writer-director Sean Baker's career and has been hailed as one of the best movies of the year. The film's titular character, Anora – who goes by Ani – is the only Russian-speaking dancer at a high-end strip club in New York City. When Ivan, the 21-year-old son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, visits the club, Ani is tasked with entertaining him for the night. Ivan takes a liking to her and continues to hire her after that night at the club, eventually offering her $15,000 to stay with him and pose as his girlfriend for a week. Impulsive, irresponsible, and with plenty of money to spend, Ivan takes Ani and a few friends on an extravagant trip to Las Vegas, where he eventually proposes to her. At first, Ani doesn't believe his intentions are genuine, but Ivan insists that he loves her and wants to marry her, so they tie the knot in a small chapel.

Sean Baker Romanticizes Las Vegas in 'Anora'

Eloping in Las Vegas is a fairly common trope in film and television that’s typically portrayed as something done impulsively and/or under the influence of alcohol. It's almost always framed as something the newlyweds will later regret, eventually leading to annulment or divorce. Watching Anora, it’s easy to predict that Ivan and Ani’s marriage will suffer a similar fate, but Baker avoids this cynicism in his depiction of their wedding. A city known as one big tourist trap and a place people go to indulge in their vices feels like one of the most beautiful places in the world when Ivan and Ani get married and proceed to frolic around the strip, excitedly announcing their marriage to passersby while fake fireworks splash across the ceiling.

This scene was shot along Fremont Street, a popular mall and tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas with a canopy ceiling that doubles as a massive LED screen. Baker and cinematographer Drew Daniels depict Fremont Street in a way that makes it feel dreamy and beautiful, with the artificial beauty of their surroundings reflecting the fleeting happiness of Ani and Ivan.

Settings Are Crucial to Sean Baker's Movies

The way Baker is able to romanticize Las Vegas for this scene is something he’s done throughout his career with other locations across the United States that we typically wouldn’t view as particularly enticing, especially in his most recent films. In The Florida Project, the run-down motels and souvenir shops of Orlando are depicted as a colorful playground for its child protagonist. In Red Rocket, every breathtaking sunset makes the industrial backdrop of Texas City look like a painting. Baker treats these less-shown parts of the United States the same way major studios depict Manhattan at Christmas. It's not about the actual landscape, but what the setting has to offer the characters.

In Anora, this final romantic scene between Ivan and Ani is heightened by Baker’s rushed direction, emphasizing how this undeniably beautiful moment is fleeting and hinting that this whirlwind romance will not last much longer. Still, Baker allows his characters the space to bask in their momentary euphoria, making Vegas the perfect setting for this moment. The reuse of the song "Greatest Day" by British boy band Take That, which also plays at the very beginning of the film, really ties everything together. Though she may not be experiencing genuine love, this very well may be the greatest day of Ani’s life, and we perceive it as such thanks to Baker’s direction and Daniels’ cinematography. Their relationship is just as artificial as the city around them, but it's beautiful for this moment.

