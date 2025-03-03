In a historic moment for independent cinema, Anora has won Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards, cementing Sean Baker’s status as one of the industry’s most fearless and visionary directors. The film took home five awards this evening with Mikey Madison also landing the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of the title character.

The competition was very strong, with Dune: Part Two delivering breathtaking sci-fi spectacle, Wicked bringing a beloved Broadway classic to the screen, and The Brutalist offering an intimate historical drama led by Adrien Brody. Meanwhile, A Complete Unknown took audiences through the early career of Bob Dylan, Nickel Boys explored historical injustice, and Emilia Pérez made waves as an innovative musical crime saga, but with its intimate, street-level storytelling, Anora stood apart, proving that independent filmmaking still has a powerful place at the Oscars.

Facts and Figures About The 97th Academy Awards

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

This year's ceremony is emanating from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and is hosted by the legendary comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien. This venue has been the home of the Oscars since 2001, offering a seating capacity of approximately 3,300 guests, and it has become the home of the Academy Awards. The previous year's ceremony, the 96th Academy Awards held on March 10, 2024, celebrated outstanding achievements in film for 2023, and saw Oppenheimer emerge as the year's big success story as it took home seven Oscar statuettes.

The Honorary Academy Awards for 2025 went to Quincy Jones ("A prominent figure with an illustrious musical career spanning seven decades"), Juliet Taylor ("A prolific casting director who is behind some of the most acclaimed casts in film history"), Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (for "their contribution to the industry's theatrical landscape") and Richard Curtis ("A brilliant comedic storyteller [with] tremendous charitable efforts").

This year's most nominated movie was Emilia Perez with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nominations. A Complete Unknown and Conclave both received 8 nominations each, while Dune: Part Two and The Substance had 5 nods.

Here are the domestic and global box office earnings for the Best Picture nominees at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards:​

Film Title Domestic Box Office Global Box Office Wicked $328 million $728 million Dune: Part Two $314 million $714 million Anora $14 million $28 million The Brutalist $8 million $15 million Emilia Pérez $20 million $35 million A Complete Unknown $25 million $50 million Conclave $30 million $55 million The Substance $17 million $77 million I'm Still Here $12 million $22 million Nickel Boys $10 million $18 million

