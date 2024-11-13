Already the highest-grossing limited-release movie of the year, blowing away competition in the form of Kinds of Kindness and Wicked Little Letters, Anora's run at the worldwide Box Office continues to impress as Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner topples yet another milestone. After a Monday, November 11 haul of just over $400,000, Anora has officially surpassed the $15 million mark worldwide. This is particularly impressive when considering the film's reported budget of just $6 million, with a continued Box Office run likely to earn the movie three times its production costs.

Not only is Anora a relative success at the Box Office, but it's also one of the favorites heading into next year's awards season. From Baker's exquisite direction to the story itself, and, of course, Mikey Madison's stunning lead turn, Anora is one of the front-runners in several of the Oscars' biggest categories. Many are already labeling Anora a masterpiece, showcased by the movie's impressive 97% certified fresh critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

It Took Plenty of Preparation For Mikey Madison to Become 'Anora'

Image via Cannes

At its heart, Anora is a touching character-driven tale that would crumble were its lead actress not up to the task. Luckily for Baker and co, it seems as if Madison was born to play this role, with her ability to swing from a sharp, hot-blooded temper one minute to finding the most heart-shattering of moments the next, nothing short of remarkable. It won't come as much surprise to anyone who has seen Anora that, to play a role of this complexity, Madison had to do plenty of preparation. What might come as a surprise is exactly how she did prepare, telling Collider in an interview with Steve Weintraub:

"I did as much preparation as I possibly could for this film. I had a lot of time to think about the character and also just to physically prepare, as well. I did some intensive dance training with a dancer so I could realistically look like a very seasoned stripper, and I learned Russian — not fully, but enough. I worked with a dialect coach. I really feel like I did my due diligence in preparing for this character because I wanted to really know her inside and out. So, I did a lot of everything that I could."

Anora has officially surpassed the $15 million mark at the worldwide Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. IMDb ID tt28607951 Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment Expand

Get Tickets