There aren’t a lot of debut performances in film history as instantly impactful as Eddie Murphy’s breakthrough role in 48 Hrs. Amidst his rise to prominence as a recurring cast member on Saturday Night Live, Murphy immediately announced himself as a movie star in Walter Hill’s crime comedy caper when he was only twenty-one years old. 48 Hrs. predated Murphy’s ‘80s run of fame in Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America, but it remains a bit of an outlier within his filmography. The film’s darker themes and more serious central relationship helped inspire the buddy cop genre well before Lethal Weapon.

48 Hours centers on the tough-as-nails San Francisco Police Department Inspector Jack Cates (Nick Nolte), who is assigned to track down the cop-killing gang members Albert Ganz (James Remar) and Billy Bear (Sonny Landham). Cates despises criminals in general, but he’s forced to strike a deal with Ganz’s former associate Reggie Hammond (Murphy). Hammond is serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery, but Cates manages to get him set free for two days, so they can track down the cop-killers. The two are polar opposites, but they gradually warm up to each other over the course of their adventure.

48 Hrs. became a sensation thanks to its controversial humor, and it remains a slightly problematic classic to this day. While there are certainly a lot of jokes and discriminatory slurs that are uncomfortable to watch now, 48 Hrs. is also an insightful take on race relations that puts its two leads on central footing. It’s also just a hilarious film, and it was hard for buddy cop films that followed to live up to its legacy. It was even harder for the actual sequel, 1990’s Another 48 Hrs. Although it's mostly forgotten now, Another 48 Hrs. had one of the strangest production cycles in recent Hollywood history, and an extended version has never been released.

The film was at a disadvantage from the start; Another 48 Hrs. was a case in which the sequel just came way too late. Eight years after debuting their original roles, Murphy and Noltes’ careers had developed in radically different directions. Murphy was a box office comedy megastar, and Nolte had continued to pursue more dramatic roles. They simply couldn’t recapture their original chemistry, and the storyline felt like a complete rehash of the first film’s beats. You won’t find Another 48 Hrs. on as many “all-time worst comedy sequels” lists as films like Vegas Vacation, Airplane II, or Murphy’s own Beverly Hills Cop 3, but there was something that still felt very off about its story.

Although Another 48 Hrs. earned almost twice as much at the box office as its predecessor, the pricey production had cost significantly more than expected. Paramount Pictures shared harsh words about Murphy’s contributions to the project; Paramount claimed he wasn’t doing his part to promote the film, even though Murphy had helped come up with the sequel’s storyline. Hill was disappointed too, claiming in an interview with The New York Times that he had been pushed to make a “softer” film that capitalized on the success of Beverly Hills Cop. Anyone who has watched the first film recently can recognize that a wackier, more heartfelt version of Cates and Reggies’ relationship was never going to cut it.

The main issue with Another 48 Hrs. wasn’t the tone, but the story itself. The bizarre narrative had Cates accused of a crime and Reggie’s released from prison, but the phrase “another 48 hours” is never spoken on screen. On paper, it seemed like a brilliant reversal of roles; Cates was now the one behind bars, and Reggie was the reluctant one. Everything else is almost impossible to follow. Cates’ prison sentence has almost nothing to do with the film’s main antagonist “The Iceman” (Brion James), a criminal mastermind who operates in the shadows.

Cates is locked up for killing a gang member in a brawl, but is accused of manslaughter even though he acted in self-defense. It’s unclear why his superior Lieutenant Blake Wilson (Kevin Tighe) is so suspicious; it's as if there’s another conspiracy in place. While he had been investigating Iceman for four year prior to his arrest, there’s no specific reason Cates should only have two days to solve the crime now. Iceman is also after Reggie for completely different reasons.

If it feels like there are major gaps of the story missing, it's because there was. Hill’s original cut came in at 145 minutes before it was trimmed down. There's no reason for a comedy sequel to be as long as The Dark Knight, but Paramount had made strange choices that were intended to simplify the story and cut down on the development of Iceman’s motivations. As a result, Iceman is often treated as a secondary threat as Reggie and Cates deal with revolving circle villains. Brion James complained openly about his involvement, claiming that many of his best scenes were completely cut out.

These edits were incorporated in the work print, but the heavy box office competition of summer 1990 caused Paramount to rethink their strategy at the last minute. Total Recall had opened on June 8th and become a massive hit, making it difficult for another action movie to stand out. Paramount believed that in order for Another 48 Hrs. to play on as many screens as possible, it needed to wrap up in less than 100 minutes. The studio ordered another round of edits, cutting 25 minutes of additional footage a week before Another 48 Hrs. was scheduled for release.

This decision crippled the film, and there were new plot holes as a result of the changes. An expositional scene where Cates explains his dilemma to Reggie was cut out, despite being promoted heavily in the marketing material. As a result, the central premise was confusing. In addition to Iceman, fun recurring characters like Frank McRae’s gruff Captain Haden were left on the cutting room floor.

It was a sad fate for what could have been a fun recurring action-comedy series. Walter Hill is clearly a filmmaker with a unique voice; his extensive filmography includes cult films like Streets of Fire, Red Heat, The Warriors, and most recently the underrated Sylvester Stallone vehicle Bullet to the Head. It would have been fascinating to see what his presumably darker, more complete sequel would have looked like. The extended edition of Another 48 Hrs. is a surprising “holy grail” of ‘90s cinema; perhaps it's time to get #ReleaseTheHillCut trending.

