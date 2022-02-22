After a two season run on Netflix, sci-fi series Another Life, has officially been cancelled. Announcing the news on Twitter, leading lady Katee Sackoff thanked those that tuned into the show over its time on the streaming platform. She also gave a shout-out to the other creatives filling out the cast and crew “for always working so hard & being prepared.” She expressed sadness in the ending of the series, writing that she “wished” the story could go on, but that it wasn’t “in the cards.” Signing off, the actress wrote, “Love Niko,” referring to her character on Another Life, astronaut Niko Breckinridge.

Starring alongside Sackoff in the extra-terrestrial drama was a dynamic cast including Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Blu Hunt, A.J. Rivera, Jake Abel, Alex Ozerov, Alexander Eling, JayR Tinaco, Lina Renna, Selma Blair, and Elizabeth Ludlow. Created by Aaron Martin (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Another Life follows the United States’ reaction to an alien landing. After a strangely shaped UFO docks on Earth, United States Interstellar Command scientist Erik Wallace (Chatwin) puts his skills to the test and tries to find a way to speak with the new life form. While Wallace is hard at work, his wife, Captain Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), jets out aboard a spaceship called Salvare with an amateur crew hoping to uncover the secrets surrounding the Earth’s intruders and to find their home planet.

The cancellation announcement doesn’t come as a total surprise to those that have heard or read the critical reviews based around the series. Another Life’s Rotten Tomatoes rating sits at a 69% audience score with only a 6% critic’s score. The ratings are attributed to “a hodgepodge of science fiction homage” and an overall missing “spark”.

A big name in the world of science fiction, Sackoff’s addition to the cast helped drive up viewership of the series. Known best for her portrayal of Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, followers of the actress were excited to see Sackoff launch into space once again. Between Another Life and her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in live action form on Disney+’s, The Mandalorian, following her vocal performance as the same character in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, followers have been getting their fix of Sackoff in the interstellar world.

Sadly for Sackoff, the rest of the cast, and fans of Another Life, their time sailing between the stars, thwarting dangers, and uncovering mysteries has come to an end. Hopefully the actress will soon announce more projects on the horizon for us to look forward to.

Both seasons of Another Life are streaming on Netflix now. Check out Sackoff’s post below:

