It’s almost time for fans of Netflix’s Another Life to do a Jeff Bezos and take a ride outside the planet. The new season of the sci-fi series starring Katee Sackhoff got a new trailer that hypes up viewers for the October premiere. In the story, after a UFO lands on Earth, a crew goes into space to figure out who sent it and why.

In the trailer, it is revealed that tensions are getting high as the Salvare ship may become the target of an attack, and captain Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) decides that risking it all to go back home to Earth is worth a shot. After all, they've just seen the alien race called Achaia annihilate an entire planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality? Also, the ship’s crew has the tough mission to figure out what the Achaia want on Earth, and the trailer reveals that the methods to find out are unconventional and also potentially dangerous. So it's safe to say the stakes are as high as the sky.

Season 1 of Another Life premiered on Netflix back in 2019. Season 2 filming was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and production only started in late 2020. The series was created by Aaron Martin, who wrote for shows like Degrassi: The Next Generation and Being Erica.

Another Life’s large cast features Selma Blair, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Ludlow, Blu Hunt, A.J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Lina Renna, Barbara Williams, Parveen Dosanjh, Greg Hovanessian, Chanelle Peloso and Tyler Hoechlin. New additions to Season 2 include Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kurt Yaeger, Carlena Britch, and Allan Hawco. Sackhoff and Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace, Rookie Blue, HUNG) also serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of Another Life premieres on Netflix on October 14. You can watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Another Life:

The stakes couldn't get higher as Niko (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

