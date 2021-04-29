Thomas Vinterberg’s critically-acclaimed Danish film Another Round took home the Oscar this year in the Best International Feature category. Soon after the win came the announcement that Leonardo DiCaprio had secured the rights to an English-language remake. While many were quick to note that removing subtitles and swapping out actors does not justify a remake (or constitute an artistic reinvention), Vinterberg seems optimistic about the project, telling Indiewire that the remake “is in the hands of the finest actor you can get.”

Vinterberg plans to meet with Dicaprio’s production company, Appian Way, to discuss the English remake, but he will not be involved as a writer or director. He explained that the announcement is “all new” to him before recounting his familiarity with seeing his work reinterpreted. Vinterberg’s black dramedy Festen, also known as The Celebration, has been adapted in over 15 languages for various stage productions over the last two decades. The internationally-recognized auteur explained:

“I’ve seen various interpretations of my work before. ... It’s an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions. Now it’s in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he’s made very intelligent choices throughout his career. I feel there’s a lot of integrity in the choices he’s made. I’m full of hope and curiosity about what they’re up to.”

Vinterberg also recounted why placing Mikkelsen back in the leading role — as an alcoholic man in the midst of a mid-life crisis — would not bode well for a reinterpretation. Despite Mikkelsen's vast expertise across Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Casino Royale, Vinterberg argues that a different vision demands a different actor. He told Indiewire, “I don’t know if Mads would do such a thing. My first thought would be to make a different interpretation. Asking the same actor to do a different interpretation could be a little bit confusing.”

In the end, Vinterberg noted that he will not be a “main creative force” behind the production, so the movie’s success will largely come down to DiCaprio’s vision, as The Revenant star will produce and is expected to star in the film.

Another Round is currently available to watch via streaming on Hulu.

