Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are back for Another Simple Favor. Entertainment Weekly has shared new images for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2018 psychological thriller, A Simple Favor, showing both Kendrick and Lively reprising their roles of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson (and/or Hope/Faith McLanden), respectively. The sequel, helmed once again by director Paul Feig, will premiere at SXSW next month before its global debut on Prime Video this May 1.

The newly released Another Simple Favor images feature the characters leaving the Connecticut suburb behind for a picturesque Italian island. Feig revisited the world of Stephanie and Emily for a sequel, which will also see the return of Henry Golding as Sean Townsend, Andrew Rannells as Darren, Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville, and Ian Ho as Emily and Sean's son Nicky. They are joined by new cast members Michele Morrone (Subservience), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), and Alex Newell (Glee). Another Simple Favor marks Feig's second movie to be released this year, with the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led The Housemaid scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.

‘Another Simple Favor’ Is Picking Up Where ‘A Simple Favor’ Left Off