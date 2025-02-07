Cheers! Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson and/or Hope McLanden (Blake Lively) are back in the first still from Another Simple Favor. The sequel to the hit 2018 psychological thriller A Simple Favor will premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas next month before hitting Prime Video worldwide on May 1.

In the new still, the two mortal frenemies are clinking glasses poolside, their onetime enmity forgotten...for the time being, at least. In the new sequel, Stephanie finds herself on the guest list for Emily's destination wedding to a wealthy businessman on the scenic Italian island of Capri...despite Emily's attempts to kill her in the last movie. Nevertheless, she attends, and mayhem, once more, ensues. In addition to Kendrick and Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho are all returning from A Simple Favor. New cast members include Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Allison Janney.

Image via Prime Video

What Happened in 'A Simple Favor'?

In A Simple Favor, Kendrick plays widowed single mother and mommy-vlogger Stephanie, who meets and befriends Emily, the mother of one of her son's classmates. When Emily leaves town, Stephanie agrees to babysit her son...only for Emily to disappear, and for the police to fish her corpse out of a lake. At first, Stephanie suspects Emily's husband, Sean (Golding), who stands to benefit financially from her death. However, it soon turns out to be much more complicated than that, as Stephanie learns that Emily isn't dead...and she isn't Stephanie, either. Secrets are revealed as the situation turns deadly and bodies start piling up, and Stephanie may find that the simple favor she did for Emily may not have been so simple, after all. The whole thing ends with Emily in jail for murder — which raises the question of how she's free to get married in Italy in the sequel. All is sure to be revealed on May 1.

Another Simple Favor, like the original, is directed by Paul Feig; it will be the first sequel to one of his films he has ever directed. It was co-written by Jessica Sharzer, who penned the first film's script, and Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel), based on characters created by Darcey Bell, who wrote the 2017 novel the first film was adapted from. Feig produced the film with Laura Fischer; Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini executive produce.

Another Simple Favor will premiere at the South by Southwest film festival next month, and globally on Prime Video on May 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.