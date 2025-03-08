The first A Simple Favor movie was a pleasant surprise when it was released in theaters back in the fall of 2018. Paul Feig was in need of a hit after the whole Ghostbusters debacle, and adaptations of novels about missing white women were really trendy for a time. Granted, Darcey Bell's novel wasn't very good, but Feig's adaptation had a certain amount of snark to it. Yes, it remained mostly loyal to the novel, but Feig's signature sense of humor, and the undeniable dynamic chemistry between stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively were just too hard to ignore. It makes sense that there's a sequel, but it is still pretty weird that this is Feig's first sequel. Especially after earning so much acclaim for movies like Bridesmaids and Spy.

What Is 'Another Simple Favor' About?

Set five years after the events of the first movie, mommy blogger Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) is finally publishing her first true-crime novel, The Faceless Blonde, which chronicles the events that transpired in the first movie. Of course, Stephanie's frenemy and the faceless blonde herself, Emily Nelson (Lively), shows up at one of Stephanie's live-read events, somehow no longer incarcerated, and engaged to a new man. Emily then forces Stephanie to be her maid of honor at her luxurious wedding in Italy, to the powerful and handsome Dante Versano (Michele Morrone), a businessman with strong ties to the mafia.

Stephanie and her assistant Vicky (Alex Newell) embark on a trip to Capri, Italy for the lavish wedding where the former quickly becomes reacquainted with her ex-lover and Emily's ex-husband, Sean (Henry Golding). Sean has since become a bitter alcoholic and is only at the event because the court mandated that he bring his and Emily's son Nicky (Ian Ho). Stephanie also meets Dante's judgmental family, including "monster-in-law" Portia Versano (Elena Sofia Ricci) and Emily's estranged aunt Linda (Allison Janney), who has come to the occasion alongside Emily's ailing mother Margaret (Elizabeth Perkins). It's not long before a dead body appears, and the once uncomfortably picturesque wedding becomes an afterthought. Especially as more bodies begin to pile up.

'Another Simple Favor' Ramps Up the Pulpiness To New Levels