In the last decade, one of the more surprising hits was 2018’s A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. This Paul Feig-directed thriller mystery with a killer comedic edge was a major success at the box office while also winning the hearts of critics around the world. Seven years later, the film is finally getting a sequel in the form of Another Simple Favor. It just had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival this weekend before it comes to Amazon Prime Video this May. The reviews thus far have been fairly positive, like the original, and Another Simple Favor has now debuted with a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

Another Simple Favor currently holds a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is below the first film which has a certified-fresh rating of 83%. That being said, the sequel only has 22 recorded reviews to date. As we get closer to its wider release and more are added, we should get a better idea of how well Another Simple Favor matches up with that first mystery. As of now, the 73% score does match A Simple Favor’s audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What's ‘Another Simple Favor’ About?