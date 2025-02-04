We've got our first look at the hotly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor, and a new title, too. The upcoming Blake Lively/Anna Kendrick thriller is now titled Another Simple Favor. The movie will premiere at South by Southwest this March.

In the new behind-the-scenes still, we can see Kendrick back in action as protagonist Stephanie Smothers, alongside Andrew Rannells, returning as helpful neighbor Darren. Supervising the action is a nattily-attired Paul Feig, who returns to direct. The film is Feig's first-ever sequel, and will kick off the venerable week-long Austin, Texas culture festival. The director noted in a statement that "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit." The film will premiere on March 7 on the festival's opening night.

What Do We Know About 'Another Simple Favor'?

Image via SXSW

The new film will pick up where 2018's A Simple Favor left off, with Lively's Emily Nelson/Hope McLanden being convicted of murdering her father and twin sister, Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers having become a successful vlogger, and Emily's husband, Sean (Henry Golding) decamping to England to raise their son. However, now Emily's out of jail and engaged to a wealthy Italian businessman — and Stephanie's invited to the wedding on the island of Capri. However, given the events of the last film, this destination wedding seems destined to be someone's final destination. Also returning from the first film are Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho; joining the cast are Michele Morrone (365 Days), Elizabeth Perkins (The Afterparty), and Allison Janney (The Diplomat). Jessica Sharzer will return to pen the script; joining her is Laeta Kalogridis (Altered Carbon).

Another Simple Favor is the first of two Paul Feig movies set for release this year. He has another female-led two-hander psychological thriller in the works: The Housemaid, which will star Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. It centers around a woman who becomes a maid for an affluent couple, but both parties have deep, dark secrets to be revealed. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Another Simple Favor will premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in March; no wide release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.