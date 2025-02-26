The first teaser trailer for Another Simple Favor has been released by Prime Video. Audiences finally got a look at what Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) have been up to since the last time they were seen on the screen. The video opens with Stephanie talking about her experience connected to the events of the first movie, before Emily makes a shocking return in order to ask Kendrick's character to be her maid of honor. It's been almost seven years since the first installment of this story was released. It's time to dive back into the action of the world created by Darcey Bell.

Another Simple Favor has been in development for a long time. Prime Video managed to bring back director Paul Feig for another adventure featuring the lead characters who took the world by storm in 2018. In the years that took place between the two movies featuring Stephanie and Emily, the filmmaker kept himself busy with stories such as Last Christmas and Jackpot!. Feig isn't the only creative from A Simple Favor who is making a comeback. Screenwriter Jessica Sharzer is back. The writer who adapted Bell's novel for the first movie worked alongside Laeta Kalogridis for the script of the sequel.

The stars of Another Simple Favor are ready to return to their acclaimed roles. Before she was confirmed to be returning for the sequel, Anna Kendrick managed to reprise her voice role as Poppy twice, in Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together. The early years of Kendrick's career allowed her to shine in projects such as Twilight and Pitch Perfect. The actress is ready to enter the next step of her career with stories like Another Simple Favor. Blake Lively's voice was recently featured in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Another Simple Favor will remind audiences of how capable the performer is of stealing the spotlight.

The Cast of 'Another Simple Favor'

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will lead what can only be called a star-studded cast in Another Simple Favor. Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells will be reprising their roles from the first installment. Even if Emily has spent some time in prison since the events of A Simple Favor, her mysterious return will change the lives of everyone who was involved with her journey in the first movie. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins have also been cast in Another Simple Favor. The stage has been set for the fans who have been patiently waiting for the sequel to have the time of their lives with another amusing mystery.

Another Simple Favor will premiere on Prime Video on May 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.