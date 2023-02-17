Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and the rest of the Ant family as they take an accidental trip to the Quantum Realm that puts them on a collision course with the Multiverse Saga’s newest villain. Directed by Peyton Reed, the third installment marks the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as well as the start of the MCU’s Phase 5.

Even though Quantumania does a lot of heavy lifting in setting the stage for the next set of movies and series coming in Phase 5, Ant-Man 3 is a continuation and conclusion of the Ant-Man trilogy. A hallmark of a satisfying movie trilogy is when there’s a payoff to storylines established throughout the previous two movies. There were some satisfying moments that tied the three Ant-Man movies together in Quantumania, and one such moment that does this effectively is the fight between Darren Cross now M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

What Happened Between Darren Cross and the Langs?

Darren Cross aka the Yellowjacket is Scott Lang’s first adversary in the first Ant-Man movie who sells Pym technology over to HYDRA and the Ten Rings. After Darren escapes a bug zapper during his fight with Scott in Ant-Man, he flies over to Maggie Lang’s (Judy Greer) house and holds Scott’s daughter hostage in her room. Played by Abby Ryder Fortson at the time, Cassie is used as bait to draw Scott out in order to kill him. When Scott does come to the rescue, she can’t help but watch Ant-Man and Yellowjacket’s shrunken-down fight from her bed. She can only see when different small objects are affected by them, like in the epic Thomas the Tank Engine fight. Cassie was six years old when her life ceased to be normal from this point on.

Something that spurs in Cassie from her experience with Yellowjacket is a desire to fight and be her dad’s partner. She reveals this to him during Ant-Man and the Wasp after she covers for him when Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and the FBI check in on him. Though Scott dispels that dream of hers at the moment, it stays with her well into her teenage years after Scott disappears in the Quantum Realm for five years. While he was gone, she started reading the journals of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and teaching herself about the Quantum Realm. Working with Hank and Hope under the cover of “ant science,” she develops her own Ant-Man suit. With the help of her family, unbeknownst to Scott or Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), she’s equipping herself to become a hero like the rest of her family.

Cassie Finishes Her Business With Darren Cross

When Scott and Hope pick Cassie up from jail at the beginning of Quantumania, we meet a rebellious teenage girl not afraid to face off with the police and who wants to help others in a meaningful way. She wants to be a strong leader, like Jentorra (Katy O’Brian), leader of the Freedom Fighters that she meets in the Quantum Realm. When M.O.D.O.K. comes to attack and capture her and Scott, Cassie watches Jentorra in action as she commands people to take shelter while holding back Kang’s forces. Between seeing Jentorra and her dad fight in action, Cassie wants her chance to fight alongside them.

Every hero needs a villain to face, and thanks to an unexpected trip to the Quantum Realm, Cassie gets the opportunity to confront her former captor. Cassie comes face-to-gigantic face with Darren Cross, who has transformed from the bee guy to M.O.D.O.K. Though she didn’t see much of Darren’s face as a kid, she certainly can’t unsee it now in his new form. He was the villain who threatened to take her dad away from her. Because of her encounter with him, it altered the trajectory of her life. While Scott and Darren have earned baggage in Quantumania since Scott is responsible for sending Darren to the Quantum Realm in the first place, Cassie also has unfinished business with the human-cyborg killing machine.

Cassie takes on the former Yellowjacket alone in order to help Jentorra and the rest of the prisoners escape. Like when she was just a girl, M.O.D.O.K. taunts Cassie that she’s all alone and that her dad has once again left her to fend for herself. He may not know the full extent of how true a statement that is, but that doesn’t stop her from fighting back. Plus, once she and M.O.D.O.K. see Scott as Giant Man bringing destruction to Kang’s forces, Cassie gets a boost of confidence to fight back and an idea to end the battle. Where Scott went subatomic to defeat Darren in Ant-Man, Cassie goes giant-sized for the first time to throw M.O.D.O.K. similarly to how the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) threw around the puny god, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), in The Avengers. The conflict that started in her bedroom finds its end in the Quantum Realm, bringing it full circle.

Cassie Still Sees the Good in M.O.D.O.K.

The significance of their fight doesn’t end with M.O.D.O.K. defeated. Just as Darren altered Cassie’s life toward becoming a hero in her own right, she helps Darren see there’s more to his life than being a dick; in fact, she tells him, “It’s never too late to stop being a dick.” M.O.D.O.K. actually takes her advice to heart when he comes in to help Hank’s enhanced ants break down Kang’s protective force field. The mechanized killing cyborg flies in screaming his old name and proclaiming that he is not a dick. M.O.D.O.K.’s injuries are fatal, and he dies a hero (and under the impression that he was a brother to Scott and an Avenger).

Hank Pym saw something in his former protégé that made him want to invest in him. Years later, Cassie Lang sees something good still in him, too. Cassie’s advice inspires him to do the right thing at the cost of his life. It’s a triumphant moment for Darren to remember his humanity one last time, and it’s also a triumphant moment for Cassie to see how she can impact other people for good. Cassie and Darren have changed their lives forever, and their reunion in Quantumania brings displays the extent of that in a way that’s meaningful and rewarding.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out now in theaters.

