‘Ant-Man 3’ in the Works as Peyton Reed Returns to Direct Marvel Sequel

Good news for Ant-Man fans such as myself, as Marvel is bringing back Peyton Reed to direct Ant-Man 3, sources confirm to Collider.

Paul Rudd will no doubt be back as thief-turned-superhero Scott Lang, and you can bet he’ll be joined once again by Evangeline Lilly‘s Wasp. I’d also expect Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer to return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Judy Greer to return as Scott’s ex-wife. And Michael Pena, David Dastmalchian and Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris to return as Luis, Kurt and Dave. Because really, what is Ant-Man without his wacky supporting cast?

Of course, there’s no cast confirmed yet — probably because Marvel has yet to name a writer, so there may not even be a script at this point — but I think it’s safe to assume that most if not all of the actors listed above will return for the sequel. Kevin Feige will produce Ant-Man 3, which is expected to shoot at the end of next year, or possibly even early 2021. Either way, the film will follow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in the Marvel production pipeline.

Reed directed 2015’s Ant-Man and its 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, and his other credits include Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up and Yes Man, which is why he was considered a natural fit for the most comedic of Marvel’s franchises. I, for one, consider Ant-Man to be the gold standard of the MCU, as not only did it boast inventive action sequences, but it had both humor and heart. That can be a tricky combination, and I agree that the sequel wasn’t on par with the original, but that first Ant-Man movie was a delight, so I’m glad Marvel is giving Reed a chance to complete his trilogy.

The original Ant-Man, developed my Edgar Wright, grossed $519 million worldwide, while the Reed-developed sequel took in $622 million worldwide. Rudd also reprised his pint-sized role in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Reed is represented by WME, and the Hollywood Reporter broke the news of his hiring.