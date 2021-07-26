Director Peyton Reed has used his Twitter account to announce Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania began shooting today. Quantumania is not expected to hit theaters until 2023, but Disney is not wasting any time putting all Phase Four projects on the right track, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding with new series and movies.

Reed used a picture of a deformed bunny plushie with the caption: “It begins. Day One - Principal Photography." The plushie was first seen in 2015’s Ant-Man when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) gave it to his daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson) as a birthday gift. The bunny showed up again as an easter-egg on 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it looks like it will also be part of the third movie of the franchise. What can I say? He’s so ugly, but we love him!

Quantumania cast will bring back Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp/Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. In addition, Kathryn Newton has replaced Avengers: Endgame’s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie. As Newton is a more recognizable star, her casting might indicate that Scott’s daughter might finally become the superheroine Stature.

The first two Ant-Man movies didn’t break any box office records, contrary to other MCU franchises. However, Quantumania can change this since the movie’s big baddie is Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a villain just introduced in Loki’s season finale. Kang is building up to replace Thanos as the central menace for the Avengers, and should this prove to be true in the next couple of years, Quantumania might be a major film for Phase Four, instead of another side adventure.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be coming to theaters on February 17, 2023. Check out Reed's tweet below:

