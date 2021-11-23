Director Peyton Reed published new art on Twitter to celebrate the filming wrap of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the time-bending Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure set to release in 2023. The post shows a tiny Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) on the head of a giant Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), teasing the size-shifting challenges that await the heroes on the upcoming sequel.

While the art by Mark James Hiblin is exciting on its own, the announcement that principal photography is now complete means Quantumania is ready to enter post-production. While there’s still a long way until the movie finally hits theaters, that’s an important step in Quantumania’s development. Considering just how important this entry is to the MCU in general, Reed will need all the time he can get to make sure the result is as good as fans expect it to be.

While there’s little information about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we know the movie will deal with time travel somehow. After being introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Quantum Dimension played a huge part in Avengers: Endgame, allowing the super team to perform time heists, collect Infinity Stones, and revert Thanos Snap. Another hint to the movie’s plot is the presence of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveler villain introduced in Loki’s season finale. With so many MCU productions dealing with the Multiverse, Kang could replace Thanos as the central menace for the Avengers in Phase Four. So, should this prove true in the next couple of years, Quantumania might be a major film for Phase Four instead of another side adventure.

Quantumania cast will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. In addition, Kathryn Newton has replaced Avengers: Endgame’s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie. As Newton is a more recognizable star, her casting might indicate that Scott’s daughter might finally become the superheroine Stature. Recently, Bill Murray also suggested he has a cameo in Quantumania, although we still don’t know who the Hollywood legend might be playing.

Reed is directing Quantumania from a script by Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty). In an interview for Collider, Lilly praised Loveness’ script, saying:

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he's one of the best writers we've ever had. I think he's got an incredible mastery of voice. So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he'd really kind of harnessed each person's unique personality. I just think that it's going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we've done yet.”

After being pushed by five months, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be coming to theaters on July 28, 2023. Check out Reed’s original tweet below.

