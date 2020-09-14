‘Ant-Man 3’ Casts ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors in Major Role

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of Marvel’s Ant-Man 3, and he’s believed to be playing the villain Kang the Conqueror, according to Deadline.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the sequel, which will see Paul Rudd reprise his role as Scott Lang, and Evangeline Lilly return as Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp.

Deadline’s report claims that Marvel may introduce a twist regarding how Kang the Conqueror is presented in future films in the MCU, but that the character is expected to serve as one of the main villains in the third Ant-Man movie. In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling entity who clashes with Thor, Spider-Man and the Avengers.

Jeff Loveness wrote the script for Ant-Man 3, which will once again be produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Little is known about the plot, or whether the sequel will feature appearances from any other Marvel heroes, but the first Ant-Man remains my favorite Marvel movie, so I have faith that the third film will make up for the disappointing 2018 sequel.

Majors is a rising star who recently played Delroy Lindo‘s son in Spike Lee‘s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, and he’s set to star opposite Idris Elba in the streamer’s all-Black Western The Harder They Fall, from producer Jay-Z. Majors broke out the indie movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which earned him an Indie Spirit Award nomination and led to his casting as one of the leads in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Majors will soon be seen alongside Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell in Max Winkler‘s indie boxing drama Jungleland, and he’s also set to star in J.D. Dillard‘s fighter pilot movie Devotion. His early feature credits include White Boy Rick, Captive State and Scott Cooper‘s Hostiles. And in case you haven’t seen Lovecraft Country yet, click here to find out why it matters so much in 2020.