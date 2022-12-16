Peyton Reed would like Ant-Man to be taken slightly more seriously from now on. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) may be a petty thief, but he's also saved the universe - and that deserves some respect. The director of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp thinks the time has come for a change, and that change will begin with next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which also debuted a new image of Lang and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Reed revealed that after years of hearing about how the light-and-breezy Ant-Man movies were seen as a 'palate cleanser' for the more weighty, emotionally wrought Avengers films, he wanted a slice of the epic pie. In order to do so, it meant bringing Ant-Man into sharp opposition against a new foe, one who would make the likes of Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) and Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) seem like small fry in comparison. That meant a trip to see Kevin Feige, and to convince the Marvel head honcho that his next film needed bigger stakes.

People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie. I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers. Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

That villain, Kang the Conqueror, will be brought to life by Jonathan Majors, who is set to appear here, there and everywhere for the next three years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, concluding with 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Don't expect Majors to tell you how they get there - even he doesn't know.

"I know I'm in the Kang movie, but I don't know how the two relate", said Majors. "I'm sure there's some correlation because there's a Kang in that one. They can do whatever the f--- they want to do, really. I'd like to stick around a little longer!"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Check out the trailer below.