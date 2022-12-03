Evangeline Lilly returns for the fourth time to the role of Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In anticipation of the threequel, she has been speaking to Hyper Omelete at the CCXP event in Brazil about what fans can expect from her character as she reunites properly with her mother, Janet - also formerly The Wasp - played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Hope's unstable relationship with her father, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is made clear in the original Ant-Man from 2015, when her tragic past is revealed. Hope grew up believing that Janet, while on a mission with Hank, was killed due to sacrificing herself for the sake of succeeding in their task, and was resentful of her father for the role he played in her apparent death.

However, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp built on clues left behind at the climax of Ant-Man to reveal that Janet was alive after all, and she was successfully retrieved from her thirty years in the Quantum Realm before being reunited with her family - briefly, until she was snapped out of existence by Thanos. That's just bad timing. Fortunately, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was able to assist the Avengers in restoring the universe, and Lilly has explained her character's mindset at finally having her protracted reunion with her mother.

Lilly revealed that despite their emotional reunion, their relationship will face certain obstacles, stating:

“So of course, Hope was so excited to get her Mom back. And she was thinking, this is gonna be a fantasy, and I’m going to have my mom, and we’re going to be best friends and we’ll tell each other everything and life will be intimate and my life will be perfect. And life is never perfect, especially with our parents. Especially with parents who spent thirty years in the Quantum realm. And so there’s a lot that Hope doesn’t know, and doesn’t find out about her mom until this journey begins. And it’s a dark and difficult thing to deal with for her.”

Family has always played a vital role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in the Ant-Man trilogy. Scott's relationship with his daughter Cassie (played this time by Kathryn Newton), and his ex-wife with her new husband, have been pillars of the franchise. Cassie's unwavering pride in her 'superhero' dad has always gotten Scott out of tight situations, and he draws the strength to carry on from her.

Quantumania will finally present Hope with the opportunity to work together with her entire family, as Pfeiffer steps up to a leading role in the film, allowing Hope both the chance to reignite her relationship with her mother, but continue to repair the fractured relationship with her father, while juggling the threat of the menacing Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17. Check out the movie's trailer and synopsis below.