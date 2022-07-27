The attendees of Hall H got treated to an exclusive first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con and not only heard the cast of the movie talk about the upcoming third installment of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man sequel but also saw the trailer! We broke down exactly what was shown in the trailer. The trailer offered the first look at Bill Murray's MCU debut, a glimpse at M.O.D.O.K., and our first time meeting Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer.

For those who have been keeping up with the MCU, this is obviously not Majors' first foray into the universe. Last summer, fans got a shocking surprise at the end of Loki Season 1. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) arrived at the Citadel at the End of Time, they were greeted by a mysterious figure known only as "He Who Remains", played by Majors. The being revealed that he created the TVA after variants of himself realized there were alternate universes and reached across the multiverse to work together. Among these variants, some wanted to conquer other universes, creating a multiversal war.

He Who Remains revealed that he was protecting his timeline by using the TVA to prune branches that might reach out into the multiverse. He offered both Loki and Sylvie the opportunity to succeed him and complete his work. But fueled by revenge, Sylvie fought Loki, who believed He Who Remains, and ultimately she sends him back to the TVA, leaving her alone in the Citadel to kill He Who Remains.

Although Kang's name was never explicitly mentioned in Loki, Majors' casting as Kang the Conquerer in Quantumania implied that Majors would play a much larger role in the oncoming MCU Phases than just as He Who Remains. We caught up with Majors at San Diego Comic-Con after the panel and asked him how he manages to keep all the versions of Kang straight.

"I would say I grew up in Texas and played around with sports. The best thing about sports when you're playing the point guard or the quarterback is, a good quarterback or point guard, they have amnesia. They don't remember the good plays, they don't remember the bad plays ,they just remember they got to play the game. So that's how I am with these guys. I just play the script. Tell the story. That's how it goes."

Majors also mentioned that playing the character offered a good exploration of himself, saying, "I think the thing about Kang, even the comic books, he contains multitudes. For me, it's a great exploration of myself, just to figure out how much of myself can I explore and share? That's the opportunity that Kang and He Who Remains offers."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023, marking it as the first film of Phase Five.

