More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.

Kang, who will be played by Jonathan Majors, has already appeared in another form within the MCU. As part of his efforts to bring down the Time Variance Authority, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — in his self-titled show, Loki, on Disney+ — finally makes it to the end of time itself, along with his variant, Sylvie (Sophia di Martino). Discovering a large castle on the edge of existence, the pair are met by a charismatic and mysterious figure, played by Majors, who introduces himself as 'He Who Remains', the man at the end of time, who declares he is responsible for keeping the multiverse together and preventing an all-out war, led by his variant, Kang the Conqueror. In a pique of fury, Sylvie decides that she wants control of her own destiny, killing He Who Remains, and opening up a Multiversal War. He Who Remains departs with the ominous final words of "I'll see you soon."

Director Peyton Reed has been explaining that, while the characters are the same, and played by the same actor, their personalities are wildly different and Ant-Man and the Wasp - used to their small-stakes battles in their previous appearances - are in for a world of hurt when it comes down to their encounter with Kang.

Well, He Who Remains in Loki is very different from Kang the Conqueror in our movie. They're variants of each other, but they're extremely different people. Kang is someone who has dominion over time, but he's also... he conserves his energy, and he's a very scary character for our heroes to deal with, as Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly found out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023. It stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors. You can check out Reed's comments below: