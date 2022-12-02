A lot has changed for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) since his first appearance in 2015's Ant-Man. A breezy comedy where the big set-piece revolved around two tiny men battling around Thomas the Tank Engine, then gave way to 2019's Ant-Man and the Wasp, where the stakes were raised, but still involved a building being carted around like a suitcase.

Ants with funny names, Baskin-Robbins always finds out, magic tricks — the Ant-Man series always seemed like the runt of the Marvel Cinematic Universe litter. Lang was the scrappy underdog. That all changed when, at the culmination of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott was trapped in the Quantum Realm for five years, and emerged with the key to defeating Thanos and saving the entire universe in Avengers: Endgame.

At Brazil's CCXP, during the special panel for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Rudd discussed what's changed for Scott Lang since he took on the role of the petty thief who was a Captain America fanboy all those years ago.

"A lot has changed since the last movie, for sure. For one thing, we saved the universe. That hadn't happened yet, so now, a lot has transpired since the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. I think Scott is trying to figure out, 'Where do we go in life now?' He's still very close with his daughter and he's looking forward to the next chapter, and much like it is in life, the chapters are not what you expect them to be. And so, pretty quickly, a chain of events happens, and we are thrust into a pretty big story."

RELATED: New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Footage Teases the Fight With Kang

Scott proved his worth to the Avengers in the end. His knowledge of the Quantum Realm proved vital to defeating Thanos, but Quantumania sees him facing a far more dangerous threat in Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who confronts Lang within the Quantum Realm with an ominous threat. When Lang reveals he's an Avenger, Kang responds: "You're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?" And this time, Scott doesn't have the rest of the Avengers with him for back-up. With Kang confirmed to return in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and most likely in Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, where he first appeared, chances are that Scott is not going to score a decisive victory over Kang which begs the question: where will Ant-Man be once Kang is through with him?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17, 2023. It stars Rudd, Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and is directed by Peyton Reed.

Check out the special featurette from CCXP below: