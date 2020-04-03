‘Ant-Man 3’ Enlists ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer to Draft a Screenplay

Get ready to watch Paul Rudd get schwifty. Ant-Man 3 has enlisted Rick and Morty’s Jeff Loveness to write the screenplay, as reported by THR.

Loveness has worked on the hit Cartoon Network show as a writer and producer. In addition, he’s written for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Daniel Radcliffe anthology series Miracle Workers, The Onion News Network, and the Oscars and the Emmys. So already he seems like a good fit for the comedic superhero movie, but the icing on the cake is that he’s written several comic book titles for Marvel as well.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two films in the series, is slated to return. And obviously Rudd is reprising his role as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, because without him there’d be no movie. I would not accept another actor as that character, and after playing such a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame, I don’t think MCU fans would either.

That said, there’s no telling when Ant-Man 3 will actually begin production, with all filming in Hollywood currently shut down due to the novel coronavirus. Additionally, Marvel has pushed back all of its upcoming releases, including Black Widow and Eternals. It could be several years before we see Scott Lang pull off another miniature heist. For more on the MCU, check out Disney’s restructured release schedule, including new dates for Black Widow and Thor: Love and Thunder.