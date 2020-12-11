Among the slew of announcements shared by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige during the Disney Investor Day 2020 call was news about Ant-Man 3. The new Ant-Man adventure will likely be included as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's expansive Phase 4, which includes Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Previous to this year's Disney Investor Day, we reported Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors had been cast as Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

On Thursday, Feige announced the official Ant-Man 3 title would be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new title teases a likely return to the Quantum Realm, which served as a pivotal plot point in both Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as Avengers: Endgame. In addition to the new title, Feige also announced Peyton Reed would be back to direct and the Marvel exec shared the cast of the third Ant-Man movie. In addition to Majors, Ant-Man regulars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas will be back to reprise their roles of Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Dr. Hank Pym, respectively. Ant-Man and the Wasp's Michelle Pfeiffer will also be back as Janet Van Dyne, Hank's wife and Hope's mom who has had a literal lifetime's worth of experience in the Quantum Realm.

But, in perhaps the most surprising bit of casting news, Feige revealed Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Freaky) would play Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. Here's the thing: MCU fans have already met a grown-up version of Cassie (played as an adolescent by Abby Ryder Fortson) in Endgame. The adult Cassie, played by Emma Furhmann, was seen embracing Scott (Rudd) after he emerged from being stuck in the Quantum Realm years after Thanos snapped the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War. It's still unclear how the recasting will be explained in Quantumania, but we should count on the Ant-Man team time find a clever narrative solution to this big development.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming soon to the MCU. Check out the very fun logo below. Get even more updates from the Disney Investor Day 2020 call here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's the Marvel Villain Christian Bale Is Playing in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Want a hint? It rhymes with Thor!