Peyton Reed Says ‘Ant-Man 3’ Will Be “Bigger” and “More Sprawling”

It’s been over a year since the Avengers defeated Thanos, the ultimate galactic threat, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop getting new Marvel movies anytime soon. In addition to upcoming films like Black Widow, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, production is underway on a third Ant-Man film featuring global treasure Paul Rudd as the titular occasionally tiny / occasionally gigantic superhero. Series director Peyton Reed offered an update on the sequel during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, and while he wasn’t able to say much (Marvel does not play games with its NDAs), he did give some details that sound pretty interesting.

“We are working away through the pandemic,” Reed said. “There’s some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way… I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It’s going to have a very different visual template.”

Obviously that's very little to go on, but considering the first two films were fairly small-scale, Reed's teaser seems to indicate that this third movie will take place in more than just San Francisco. And a "different visual template" could also support the idea of moving beyond a single city. Maybe we'll see Ant-Man and the Wasp dealing with a global threat, or going back into the quantum realm (or both). We do know that Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will share both top-billing and screen time, as Reed confirmed in an interview with Yahoo earlier this month, so it will very much be a team affair.