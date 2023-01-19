We can all agree that the worst part of going to the cinema is having your movie-going experience interrupted by someone loudly talking over the film or pulling focus while texting with their phone on full brightness. Alamo Drafthouse famously has a strict "Don't Talk or Text" policy that sees rude theater patrons who deign to break these simple rules escorted from their screenings. To remind audiences of the policy designed to improve the theater experience for everyone, Collider can now exclusively reveal that Alamo Drafthouse has teamed up with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd to lay out the guidelines ahead of Marvel's next big screen release.

In the new video, Rudd flexes his comedy skills by stumbling through the PSA thanks to some tongue twisters woven into the teleprompter calling the upcoming threequel "Antman and the Waspe Quantimaniya." It's a fun reminder not to be the kind of moviegoer that ruins everyone else's good time. And you're definitely not going to want to talk or text during Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania which follows the titular heroes into the Quantum Realm for their most dangerous adventure yet.

Who Is in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?

Rudd returns as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man himself, along with LOST star Evangeline Lilly who reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Also returning from previous Ant-Man installments are Michelle Pfieffer and Michael Douglas as Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton is set to step into the role of Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter—Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret actress Abby Ryder Ferguson originated the role in the first two Ant-Man movies before the character was aged up after the Thanos snap. Jonathan Majors is set to make his big screen debut in the MCU as Kang the Conquerer—the character was first introduced towards the end of Loki Season 1 and is set to become the big bad of Marvel's Multiverse Saga. William Jackson Harper, Katy M. O'Brian, Bill Murray, and David Dastmalchian are also set to appear.

What is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania About?

The third Ant-Man movie is set to follow Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet, and Hank when an accident in the lab causes the whole family to get sucked back into the Quantum Realm once again. In the expanse between time and space, our heroes will come face to face with Kang the Conquerer, "on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible." The latest trailer sees Scott squaring off against Kang as they both try to escape the depths of the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Check out Alamo Drafthouse's "Don't Talk" PSA with Rudd down below.