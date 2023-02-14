Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a film that's juggling a lot of balls. Not only does it close out the size-changing hero's film trilogy, but it also launches Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduces a new menace in the form of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) runs afoul of the time-traveling tyrant when he and his family — including teenage daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) — are drawn into the Quantum Realm. The latest trailer promises to expand upon the mysteries of the Quantum Realm, and cements Kang as a rather formidable force.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also introduce a number of new characters to the MCU, most notably M.O.D.O.K. (who previously headlined his own short-lived animated series on Hulu). And as with every new entry to the MCU, there's a number of comics that served as a major influence on the film. Here are just a few of the comics to check out before you pre-order your tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror

'Ant-Man' by Al Ewing and Tom Reilly

Image via Marvel Comics

The Ant-Man films have often been described as "palette cleansers" within the MCU due to their relatively low stakes (although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looks to change that). But one of the overarching themes is legacy — both in the Ant-Man mantle that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) passes on to Lang and in terms of family. And it's that concept that fuels the latest Ant-Man series from Al Ewing and Tom Reilly. Weaving across four issues, the series brings together everyone who has ever worn the Ant-Man mantle — Pym, Lang, and ne'er-do-well Eric O'Grady. It plays upon Ewing's strengths, blending classic superhero action with grand science fiction themes. And Reilly's artwork shifts to reflect the era of each Ant-Man; the first issue starts off as a homage to '60s era Marvel while the final issue is a bleeding edge "narrative experience."

'The Astonishing Ant-Man' by Nick Spencer

Image via Marvel Comics

Shortly after the release of the first Ant-Man movie, a new Ant-Man series from Nick Spencer and Ramon Rosanas made its debut. Attempting to get his life back on track, Scott Lang relocates to Miami and starts a new cybersecurity business. But in true Ant-Man fashion, things go south. His employees are former villains Grizzly and Machinesmith, and his competition includes the buisness-savvy yet ruthless Power Broker. Spencer's witty scripts and Rosanas' sleek art make for an enjoyable reading experience, and cement Astonishing Ant-Man as one of Marvel's more underrated titles.

'Kang the Conqueror: Only Myself Left to Conquer'

Image via Marvel Comics

Throughout the history of Marvel Comics, Kang the Conqueror has had many aliases and fought many foes. The recent miniseries Kang the Conqueror: Only Myself Left to Conquer attempts to wrangle all these threads into a singular narrative — and it succeeds due to the work of writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly as well as artist Carlos Magno. The origin of Kang's desire to conquer, as well as the lengths to which he'll go to achieve that goal, are finally revealed. And once you've finished reading the book you'll be in awe: both at the sheer scope and scale of Magno's artwork and how Lanzing and Kelly managed to infuse Kang with a measure of humanity (while still keeping his ferocity intact.)

'Avengers: Mission to the Microverse'

Image via Marvel Comics

Throughout the Ant-Man films, the disappearance of Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was central to the plot. Hank forbade his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) from using Pym Particles in fear that she might suffer the same fate as her mother. Then it was revealed that Janet had in fact survived within the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now Quantumania looks to fully explore what Janet went through in the Quantum Realm, while drawing from a more recent Avengers story.

During the Secret Invasion storyline by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Janet seemingly sacrificed herself to stop the Skrull Empire from triggering a doomsday device. Yet she wasn't dead; she had just shrunk to the point where she entered the Microverse — a subatomic universe hidden within our own. "Mission to the Microverse" sees the Avengers traveling to rescue her, and getting caught up in a liberation effort. The story marks the end of Bendis' tenure on the main Avengers title, and serves as a bookend of sorts. In his first story arc, Avengers: Disassembled, he had torn the Avengers apart. In this final story, they unite to save one of their own — who also happens to be a founding member of the team!

'Young Avengers Vol. 1: Sidekicks'

Image via Marvel Comics

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Cassie Lang following in her father's footsteps and donning the Stinger costume while in the Quantum Realm. This continues a trend of MCU projects introducing characters who will become members of the Young Avengers, and the teenage superteam's first storyline may provide fertile ground for their eventual appearance.

The first volume of Young Avengers from Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung finds a new team of heroes operating in the Avengers' absence. Soon it's revealed that their leader Iron Lad is on the run from Kang the Conqueror — but there's an ulterior motive to Kang's rampage. Heinberg created a cast of amazing characters, including once and future Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Cheung's dynamic artwork is a treat for the eyes. Whether you're a longtime comic book fan or a newcomer, Young Avengers is the perfect title to start off with.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17. Check out the trailer below: