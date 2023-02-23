Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is certainly one of the weirdest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, as it's even an anomaly within its own franchise. While the previous two Ant-Man films felt like fun caper films in the style of Ocean’s Eleven, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trades out the tactile environment for a surrealist, colorful adventure epic similar to science fiction classics like Fantastic Voyage or Journey to the Center of the Earth. Within the bizarre landscape of the Quantum Realm resides a multitude of strange creatures, including a humanoid green being that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) exclaims “looks like broccoli.”

This yet-unnamed, multi-eyeballed character is one of the film’s better visual gags, and he even plays a role in the final battle against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). After Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) gives a rousing speech inspiring the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm to stand up against Kang’s forces, the “broccoli-headed guy” joins the fight alongside characters like Quaz (William Jackson Harper), Veb (David Dastmalchian), and Jentorra (Katy O’Brien). Presumably, if this character was able to survive the final battle, he would get to take part in the celebrations that emerge upon Kang’s defeat.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania pulls from some of the weirder sides of Marvel’s cosmic universe; characters like Lord Krylar (Bill Murray) are derived from obscure runs of The Incredible Hulk comics from the 1980s that took place in different realities. While the origins of this vegetable-esque character have yet to be confirmed, the species bears a resemblance to a few of the legacy creatures within the world of Marvel Comics.

Could Broccoli Head Be Green Vegetable?

Image via Marvel Comics

Marvel’s What The–? series debuted in August of 1988, and featured comical stories that featured keystone Marvel characters in short, parody issues that were compiled into multiple volumes. While this was originally inspired by a 1960s series titled Not Brand Echh, the What The–? run ended up influencing some of the later cinematic adaptations; it marked the first appearance of Spider-Ham before John Mulaney voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It later inspired a 2009 animated web series of the same name that featured M.O.D.O.C.K. and Deadpool in starring roles.

A 1991 installment in the series featured a brief appearance of an anthropomorphic broccoli criminal that was part of a criminal gang known as the “Lunch Legion.” After being exposed to the same radioactivity that granted She-Hulk with her powers, this band of vegetables led by the ringleader “Mean Cuisine” attempts to attack Jennifer Walltears’ She-Hulk by confronting her in a grocery store. Unfortunately, She-Hulk happened to be pretty hungry at the time, who ate Mean Cuisine; Green Vegetable managed to survive, so perhaps he made his way into the Quantum Realm.

Broccoli Head Resembles the R'malk'i

Image via Marvel Comics

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character also bears a resemblance to the R'malk'i characters that first appeared in a 1976 issue of Warlock. Unlike the passive character in the film, the R'malk'i species were renowned for their brutality and extreme capitalistic values. The R'malk'i were responsible for stranding an innocent pilot to die, leaving Adam Warlock to rescue him. Considering that Will Poulter will be debuting the role of Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there’s possible ties to the MCU; the R'malk'i also appeared as threats in issues of Nova, Avengers Spotlight, and Quasar.

If the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character is indeed one of the R'malk'i, it wouldn’t be the first time that the species comes up in the MCU’s continuity. The species was listed in the visual dictionary for Thor: The Dark World, but considering their cosmic origins, it's unclear how they would make their way to the Quantum Realm.

Broccoli Head Could Be a Member of the Cotati

Image via Marvel Comics

There’s also a possibility that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character is a member of the Cotati, a more pivotal species that plays a significant role in Marvel’s cosmic corner. Originally created by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema for a 1960s run of The Avengers, the Cotati were an intelligent group of sentient, anthropomorphic green plants with highly powerful telepathic abilities. The species shared its homeworld of Hala in the Pama star system in the Large Magellanic Cloud with the villainous Kree, who have appeared in multiple installments in the MCU after their debut in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Similar to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character, the Cotati species were originally somewhat humanoid, but allowed themselves to evolve past their torsos and limbs. The Cotati sacrificed their mobility in order to channel their telepathic abilities, but nonetheless they were brutalized by the Kree, who believed they were biologically and intelligently inferior. Although their powers and abilities were recognized by the benevolent Skrulls, the Kree assaulted the Cotati leadership and stole their prized starship and technology. A majority of the Cotati were massacred during the Kree’s genocide that turned Hala into a militarized planet. A few Cotati managed to escape off-world and relocate, eventually joining the pacifistic Skrull legion known as the “Priests of Pama.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that the MCU has dropped a casual reference to the Cotati. In Guardians of the Galaxy, a radio voice inside the prison orders a dispatch of Cotati seeds, and in Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) refers to Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) muscles looking like they were “made from Cotati.” Considering that the Kree-Skrull conflict will appear in both Secret Invasion and The Marvels, it’s possible that the Cotati could play a larger role in the MCU moving forward.

Regardless of whether or not the broccoli-type creatures have any legitimate origins in the Marvel Comics source material, it’s nice to know that Peyton Reed is exploring some weirder elements in the franchise. The Ant-Man series has never boasted visuals that rival cosmic sagas like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was certainly a step up for the sub-franchise’s visual sensibilities. Marvel has often been dinged for their flat visuals, so it’s all for the better if there are some walking pieces of broccoli around every now and then.

