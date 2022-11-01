Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.

Cassie has been a mainstay in the franchise being her dad Scott Lang’s main motivation. The younger version of the character was played by Abby Ryder Fortson, and with Avenger: Endgame’s five-year time jump we briefly saw Emma Fuhrmann in the character. But as the threequel arrived and Cassie took center stage in the story, Newton’s casting was announced.

In the recently released trailer, we saw Cassie has been developing a device that is sending signals to the Quantum realm where all the trouble begins as the entire family is sucked into it. Speaking of her take on the character, Newton described Cassie as "messy” revealing, “I'm really not perfect and I'm super impatient and I want to be a hero but I have no idea what I'm doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that." Further explaining, "She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess really, yeah, and so am I."

Image via Marvel Studios

The actor also commended the cast for their support while on set. Speaking of Rudd, she revealed, "Every day he did something that was like, 'I can't believe you actually can do this Paul.'" Further adding, "He just told me not to hold back and I think that's the greatest blessing 'cause then I just tried everything on set every day. I tried jokes. Maybe they were funny, maybe they weren't. That's all you can ask for." In the upcoming Quantumania, our heroes will be further exploring the new realm and will interact with strange creatures and events. As they come face to face with Kang the conqueror, the path will be paved for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. When asked from Newton to describe the movie in three words she replied, “Funny, epic, beautiful” and then quickly added, “Kang!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive in theaters on February 17, 2023. You can check out Newton’s comments below: