Audiences may soon find out if the Quantum Realm is either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place," as William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar) has been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Harper's role is undisclosed at this time, though fans are sure to develop theories upon theories until the sequel's release on February 17 of next year. The talented actor joins a cast led by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, reprising their respective roles of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/The Wasp.

Harper has established a diverse career for himself over the years. Most audiences will recognize him as Chidi Anagonye from NBC's comedy The Good Place, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. He's also held supporting roles in Ari Aster's Midsommar and Todd Haynes's Dark Waters, two films led by fellow Marvel actors Florence Pugh and Mark Ruffalo. The Resort, a dark comedy on Peacock that Harper co-led, recently wrapped its first season.

The news of Harper's casting follows the recent release of Quantumania's teaser trailer and a new poster, which both heavily feature Marvel's latest foe in Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Kang first appeared (as He Who Remains) in the finale of the Disney+ series Loki. Quantumania marks the first theatrical appearance of the classic Marvel villain, who travels through space and time taking on various forms and appearances. The villain's larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looming, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on the horizon.

Image via HBO Max

Quantumania will see the likes of Scott, Hope, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) get trapped in the Quantum Realm upon the creation of a special device. The family must band together to escape, perhaps even needing to use the expertise of a foe like Kang (Majors) to do so. The third film in the franchise will also introduce Bill Murray in an undisclosed supporting role. Randall Park will also appear in the film, reprising his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct the film, based on a script by Jeff Loveness. Last month, Marvel announced Loveness would also be writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, hinting at the major role Majors' villain will play. Quantumania will kick off a jam-packed Phase Five for Marvel, which will also bring forth several sequels in The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Kang Dynasty is (for now) the third major release of Phase Six, set for a release of May 2, 2025.

Check out the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below: