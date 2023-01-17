Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.

In the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania character posters, fans are given a preview of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray all in character, and ready for battle. The posters show our heroes and villain suited up, looking grand and intimidating while the background of each character is captured in a vibrancy of the colors that make up the Quantum Realm. Each background captures different images of each character in different scenes.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s director, Peyton Reed, had earlier said that he wanted Scott Lang to be taken seriously as a hero, adding that the change will begin with Quantumania. Marvel boss Kevin Feige also explained that the upcoming movie will not portray Ant-Man as the comic relief. Feige added that the Quantumania will kick off Phase Five in other to have Ant-Man take position at the front of the Marvel Cinematic Podium. In this installment of the franchise, Scott Lang will be going up against one of the greatest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang The Conqueror, and this time around the life of his daughter might be on the line in a world that he doesn’t understand, a world that is ruled by the villain he fights against. Judging from the released character posters, Marvel is keeping to their promise of changing the game of the Ant-Man franchise.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Paul Rudd Prepares for the Fight of His Life in New 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Poster

Even as Marvel ramps up promotion for the upcoming film, very little is known about what to expect from the film. One thing is for sure, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be one hell of a ride when its hits theaters next month.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on February 17, setting up the reign of Kang for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which is slated for release in 2025. Kang’s Reign is expected to be the set-up for Phase 5 and Phase 6. While Kang Dynasty’s terror is still two years away, the terror he unleashes in the upcoming Ant-Man film is just six weeks away. Checkout the new character posters below:

7 Images