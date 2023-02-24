Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

In early January, a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed that Marvel comics villain MODOK — that distinctive-looking floating head with tiny arms and legs — was going to make an appearance in the Quantum Realm. While in the trailers he appeared with his face encased in an aggressive mask with glowing eyes and bared teeth, the film revealed that the true identity of the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing is, in fact, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll).

Having Darren return as such a well-known Marvel villain, it seems, went hand in hand. In a 1-on-1 interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Stoll revealed that Marvel wasn't planning on bringing his character back unless he was on board with the new incarnation.

As Stoll explained, it began with a pitch from director Peyton Reed:

"I think Peyton thought he had to sell me on it. I wasn't waiting. I wasn't expecting to come back. And I got a call saying that Peyton wanted to talk to me about coming back, and maybe transformed in some way. They didn't really have very good information. Or obviously Marvel was being very secretive. And so while I was waiting for that call I was like, “What? How could I come back? What's going on? Am I playing a different character? Is it some multiverse thing? Am I the new Iron Man?” And then I finally talked to him and he said, “Do you know this character MODOK?” [Laughs] I was like, “Yes. You mean the guy with the big head?” They hadn't written the script yet. They wanted to make sure that I was on board before they did that. I mean, of course I'm gonna do that. It's terrifying to be such a ridiculous character, but of course. All the scariest parts are the ones that you should do. So yeah, I was 100% on board. It was very exciting."

Why Is Darren Cross In the Quantum Realm?

Darren's appearance in the Quantum Realm shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) defeated him in the first film by shrinking him to subatomic size. The action also pulled Scott into the Quantum Realm, which he managed to escape shortly after. Darren wasn't so lucky, and wound up living in the Quantum Realm as a lackey of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). But the next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, saw Scott working with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from a similar fate.

