Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania.

In both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, David Dastmalchian played the part of Kurt Goreshter, a cybercriminal who helped Scott to establish his security consulting agency. While a genius behind the computers, Kurt was also a superstitious man due to his Russian uprising, which instilled in him a deep fear of the Baba Yaga, a classic witch creature of Slavic folklore. Kurt’s contradictions helped him become one of the main comic reliefs of the Ant-Man franchise, so we were all happy to know Dastmalchian would return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, the news had fans scratching their heads, as Dastmalchian was confirmed to play a new character in the franchise’s third installment. To make matters more mysterious, it’s not exactly easy to know who Dastmalchian plays in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as he has become a CGI creature. But fret you not — we are here to tell you precisely who Veb is, Dastmalchian’s new MCU role.

RELATED: Who Are the Council of Kangs in 'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania'?

Who Is David Dastmalchian's Veb in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

Image via Marvel Studios

Veb is one of the original inhabitants of the Quantum Realm that Scott (Paul Rudd) and Cassie (Kathryn Newton) meet as soon as they get pulled into the Microverse. At first, Scott and Cassie think they were captured by a tribe of barbarians. However, it soon becomes evident the free people of the Quantum Realm are survivors, struggling to escape the tyrannical rule of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Scott and Cassie can only make peace with the freedom fighters once they start to understand the Quantum Realm language, an ability granted to them by Veb, Dastmalchian's new character.

Created exclusively for the MCU, Veb is a new character with no comic-book counterpart. The pink blob-like creature can turn parts of his being into a special goo that, when ingested, allows different species to communicate freely. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania never explains why swallowing part of Veb’s goo wires other people’s brains so that they become universal translators, the creature sure comes in handy when Scott and Cassie need to seek the freedom fighters’ help to escape the Quantum Realm.

While Kurt is not part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dastmalchian still pours his soul into bringing a funny character to life with Veb. The blob creature is fascinated with holes, and constantly questions how many holes other creatures have. That’s because Veb doesn’t have any holes himself, only dripping parts of his being to help people understand each other. So, the process of having holes and leaking different substances through them is alien to Veb, who’s ever curious about human physiology. And it’s actually great that Veb doesn’t have any holes because, as the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows us, if he did, he would become an unstoppable killing machine.

Veb is undoubtedly going to become a fan-favorite MCU character, with his passion for holes forever remembered thanks to Dastmalchian’s hilarious take on the blob creature. It’s also curious to realize Dastmalchian’s first MCU character was super afraid of monsters, while now he has become a monster himself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently enlarging the MCU in theaters.

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’