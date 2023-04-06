Marvel fans can finally mark their calendars as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to be released on digital platforms on April 18. Following the film's digital debut, the film is also set to be released in physical media formats, which include 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, on May 16. However, no official word yet on when the film will launch on Disney+.

Alongside revisiting their favorite moments, fans will also be able to take a deep dive into two hours of additional bonus content, such as a gag reel and an audio commentary from director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness. Other bonus materials included are "All in the Family," a featurette that discusses the complex layers of the film's heroic family, alongside "Formidable Foes," which focuses on the central villains from the story. Lastly, the home media release will include two deleted scenes, "Drink The Ooze," which features Scott Lang drinking ooze from the Quantum Realm, and another, titled, "I Have Holes," in which Veb (David Dastmalchian) expresses excitement over the discovery he finally has holes.

Directed by Reed, who also helmed the previous two installments of the trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas​​​​​​​, alongside Kathryn Newton​​​​​​​, Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian​​​​​​​, William Jackson Harper​​​​​​​, and Bill Murray. Kevin Feige​​​​​​​ and Stephen Broussard produced the film, with Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's Phase Five is Off to a Shaky Start

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted in theaters earlier this year to mixed reviews, with a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark contrast to installments from the Infinity Saga several years ago. Additionally, the film has so far earned $473.2 million at the global box office, significantly less than its predecessor's $622.7 million in 2018. However, not all hope is lost for the Multiverse Saga. Two additional films are slated for this year with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this May and The Marvels this November, which could help turn the tide in a more favorable direction. Only time will tell when the MCU continues to expand its ever-growing universe in the near future.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available for fans digitally on April 18 and Blu-ray and DVD on May 16. Check out the film's official trailer and synopsis below.