With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now officially underway. With its introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the usual mid and post-credit scene of the film leaning even more into the multiverse that will be at the center of the Phase, the new film has introduced massive implications for the franchise going forward. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to interview the writer of the new MCU film, Jeff Loveness, and discussed all things Ant-Man, including the ending and rumored changes that it saw prior to its release. Loveness provided his perspective and explained the process that went into eventually deciding on the ending that the theatrical release of the new film eventually had.

Nemiroff first asked if the rumors about the changed ending was actually true and if so, what was the catalyst for the change and how were the endings different from one another. Loveness said that while different endings were pitched, it was a matter of seeing what sticks:

"We had gamed out and you’re pitching out, you know, in your head as the writer, all the ways it can go. Certainly, you go through all these different scenarios. Yeah, I’ve seen the same. You know, there’s leaks and there’s rumors. But I think, I don’t know, I’m an old-school comic book guy myself, and we’re kind of like sports radio fans, you know? Everyone just kind of throws stuff out and has ideas."

Loveness went on to discuss a few of the other ideas that were brought up, including Paul Rudd's Scott Lang once again being trapped in the Quantum Realm:

"I see the merit of it. I certainly did and we gamed that out as well and we talked about it and all that, but at the end of the day, it is quite literally what happens at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s him trapped in the Quantum Realm again, and I don’t think that would have been satisfying either. And also, it is exactly how he gets out in Endgame. I think the repetition is not solid there."

He also comments on some fans wanting to see Lang killed by Kang the Conqueror, but instead says that seeing the fall of such a mighty figure like Kang is more interesting.

While also, I don’t know, I see all these bloodthirsty people who want Paul Rudd to get beat to death. [Laughs] I think people are bringing some baggage to the movie a little bit of like, I’m not too worried about Kang the Conqueror. I think he’ll be okay. Like, I’ll go to the mat for that movie. And even in historical terms, conquerors, “great men of history,” they’re known much more for their defeats than they are their victory, I would argue. In another world, I was gonna be this high school history teacher, and when I think of Napoleon I don’t exactly think of his military acumen at the battle of Austerlitz, you know? I think of him getting beaten at Waterloo, I think about him getting turned back at Moscow. I think about Alexander the Great running out of worlds to conquer and spiraling, and being defeated in India.

He goes on to comment on the rendition of Kang seen in the film, saying:

I really defend our portrayal of Kang because we got to show a weakened, vulnerable Kang that’s sort of like 'Lion in Winter' Kang, exiled Kang, and we got to strip him away from his almost omnipotent time powers, and we really got to see the person. I think that really shines through in those scenes with Janet. That, to me, was way more important than showing a flashback of him killing the Hulk or something, you know? There’s gonna be plenty of time for that stuff. Don’t worry. I’m so happy that we got to show the broken humanity of Kang the Conqueror because now you’re gonna be rooting for that guy in whatever form he shows up, and whatever version of him he is. I’m thrilled with what Jonathan did. It was just masterful to watch him.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third Ant-Man film and the 31st film in the MCU. Since its release on February 17, the film has had a strong showing at the box office, with $225 million at the global box office in its first weekend, making this the most successful Ant-Man film so far. Along with Rudd and Majors, the film also stars Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Katherine Newton as Cassie Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available in theaters.