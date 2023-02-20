With each new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a slew of new characters for fans to research and theorize about. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, things are no different — fans get to see more of the Quantum Realm and the realm's inhabitants than ever before.

At first glance, the Quantum Realm may seem like something out of Star Wars, with everything from humanoid inhabitants to the downright weird and wacky, like a wisecracking pink blob with no holes. But like all new MCU material, the world of Quantumania and its people are inspired by Marvel’s extensive comic book catalog.

The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

1 Jentorra

In the film, Jentorra (Katy M. O'Brian) is a warrior and leader of the Freedom Fighters in the Quantum Realm. She instantly gains the admiration of Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who frees Jentorra from her jail cell. Cassie is inspired to join the battle after witnessing just how good a fighter Jentorra is. Together they stage an attack on Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) citadel.

In the comics, Jentorra hails from the planet K’ai which is part of the Microverse —a sub-atomic realm not unlike the Quantum Realm that can only be reached by shrinking oneself down with Pym Particles. Jentorra is a member of the Micronaughts, a.k.a Enigma Force, tasked with protecting the Microverse from Hulk’s destructive son, Hiro-Kala.

2 Quaz

In the film, Quaz (William Jackson Harper) is a member of Jentorra’s Freedom Fighters. He is also a skilled telepath, able to read Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) mind and ascertain that he and Cassie pose no danger. Quaz’s abilities come in handy when the Freedom Fighters storm Kang’s citadel but need the bridge code to gain access. Quaz is able to extract the code from a nearby soldier’s mind.

While Quaz is an original character with no direct comic book counterpart, the character may have been inspired by Arcturus Rann, the leader of the Micronaughts in the comics. Like Quaz, Rann also hails from a sub-atomic universe, has telepathic abilities, and fights alongside Jentorra.

3 Xolum

In the film, Xolum (James Cutler) is a Freedom Fighter whose peculiar torch-like glass head shoots out energy blasts to annihilate any enemies that cross his path. Xolum is a bloodthirsty sort, insisting that Scott and Cassie be tortured numerous times. Xolum, unfortunately, met his end at the hands of Kang during the storming of the citadel.

Another Freedom Fighter with no direct link to the comic books, Xolum’s character may draw inspiration from Psyklop, another member of the Micronaughts. Like Xolum, Psyklop was able to fire lethal energy blasts from his head and lived in a sub-atomic realm.

4 Veb

In the film, Veb (voiced by David Dastmalchian, who played Scott's friend Kurt in the previous Ant-Man films) is a sentient pink blob-like creature who laments his lack of holes but is fascinated by Scott’s abundance of holes (seven, to be exact). Veb not only produces the ooze — a pink liquid substance that the upper-worlders must drink to understand the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm — but he also provides comic relief among his band of Freedom Fighters.

Veb is another character with no direct comic book counterpart. However, he can be likened to Bug, a member of the Micronaughts who was known for his comedic timing. The lack of direct comic book links among the Freedom Fighters, despite their resemblance to the Micronaughts/Enigma Force, could be due to the fact that Hasbro still owns the rights to the Micronaughts, rendering them unusable in the MCU.

5 Lord Krylar

In the film, Lord Krylar (Bill Murray) is a former Freedom Fighter and love interest of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). When Janet returns to the Quantum Realm, she seeks out Krylar’s assistance but unbeknownst to her, Krylar’s allegiance has shifted. In Janet’s absence, Krylar has sided with Kang to become Governor of Axia. He alerts Kang to Janet’s whereabouts just before he gets his due and is eaten by a giant tentacled creature.

In the comics, Lord Kryler hails from Microverse planet K’ai and is the leader of the elite Pitll Pawob assassins. His main source of power came from his use of a device that could materialize as the physical embodiment of its opponent's deepest fears.

6 M.O.D.O.K.

In the film, M.O.D.O.K. takes the form of a character already familiar to Ant-Man fans — Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), a.k.a. Yellowjacket. Cross was Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) former protégé but turned against his mentor when he commandeered the Yellowjacket suit and almost killed Cassie Lang. Cross was banished to the Quantum Realm by Ant-Man, where he became grossly deformed before Kang saved him, turning him into M.O.D.O.K. or Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing.

In the comics, M.O.D.O.K.’s origins don’t sit with Darren Cross, but with George Tarleton — a similar figure in that he was a scientist who worked for AIM and was mutated into a human computer. M.O.D.O.K.’s gigantic brain resulted in a giant cranium that needed to be supported by a "doomsday chair." M.O.D.O.K. battled the likes of Hulk, Namor, and Captain America.

7 Cassie Lang

While Cassie is not unfamiliar to MCU fans, Quantumania gives viewers their first real look at potential Avenger Cassie Lang. Inspired by her father, Scott, Cassie takes an interest in the quantum realm and builds a device that can send and receive data at a sub-atomic level. To the chagrin of her father, Cassie develops her own suit with the help of Hank Pym and joins the fight against Kang the Conqueror.

In the comics, Cassie has the same keen interest in Hank Pym’s work and secretly exposes herself to Pym particles over time, giving her the ability to enlarge and shrink at will. In a bid to follow in her father’s footsteps, Cassie seeks out Kate Bishop, and together they join the Young Avengers. Cassie is known first as Stature and later as Stinger.

8 Janet van Dyne

MCU fans tend to only know Janet van Dyne as Hank’s and Hope’s (Evangeline Lilly) long-lost wife and mother. Janet was lost to the Quantum Realm during a mission alongside her husband, the original Ant-Man. In Quantumania, Janet is happily back with her family but refuses to divulge any information about her time in the sub-atomic universe. Fans learn that Janet betrayed Kang, trapping him in the Quantum Realm to prevent him from destroying any more timelines.

Much like what is indicated in the films, Janet was the original Wasp in the comics, often going by the name Winsome Wasp. She also, at one point, was trapped in the Microverse following a battle with the Skrulls (the alien race set to be at the center of Secret Invasion). Janet also had her fair share of run-ins with the Atlantean Attuma, who made recently made his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

9 Kang the Conqueror

MCU fans are treated to their first proper look at Kang the Conqueror after his brief appearance in the Disney+ series Loki. However, the Kang in Quantumania is different from the Kang in Loki and different again from the thousands of Kang variants shown in the post-credit scenes. All of these variants have conquered worlds and timelines, with the deadliest of them all now trapped in the Quantum Realm, trying to get out.

If the comics are anything to go by, the multiverse of Kang is about to get a whole lot more confusing. Born Nathaniel Richards, Kang is a human time traveler out to control all of history. He has appeared in the comics as Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, Immortus, Iron Lad, Victor Timely, King Kang, Kid Kang, and Kang the Conglomerator — just to name a few! Fans are hoping to learn more about Kang when Loki Season 2 comes out in mid-2023.

