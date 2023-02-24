Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, director Peyton Reed became one of the rare filmmakers to direct three superhero movies in the same trilogy. It’s a situation that seemed unlikely a decade ago, as Reed was brought in to direct the first Ant-Man film after the departure of Edgar Wright. Although Reed had been best known at the time for his work in romantic comedies like Down With Love, The Break-Up, and Bring It On, Ant-Man wasn’t his first attempt to tackle the superhero genre. Back at the beginning of the 20th century, Reed had developed an early draft for a Fantastic Four film.

20th Century Fox had been looking to develop a Fantastic Four film after the success of their X-Men franchise and the overwhelming popularity of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The origin story of Marvel’s “First Family” was too good to waste. Considering that the only prior live-action adaptation was the famously canceled 1994 Cannon Films production, it seemed like a new Fantastic Four film could generate the same type of success that Spider-Man and X-Men were having. Reed was brought in to develop a screenplay after 20th Century Fox had already made attempts with Chris Columbus, Peter Segal, Sam Weisman, and Raja Gosnell.

Ultimately, Peyton Reed’s version was passed on in 2003, making way for Tim Story to helm both 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer; Story’s version veered radically from the weirder, classical science fiction style that Reed had envisioned. While there was thought that Reed might be in the running to helm the new reboot of the franchise being developed for the MCU after the purchase of 20th Century Fox, the director’s gig for the upcoming 2025 film was handed to WandaVision director Matt Shakman. While Reed never did get to make his Fantastic Four adventure, many of his ideas for the project made their way into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania' Pairs Retro Futurism & Comedy

While Story’s Fantastic Four films were heavily criticized for their reliance on celebrity obsession and current popular culture trends, Reed envisioned a version of the characters that took place in the 1960s when they were created. Unlike the more action-packed storyline that was in the Story films, Reed wanted his film to focus on the everyday lives of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they adjust to their powers and responsibilities. He developed a screenplay with Douglas Petrie, a writer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Many of these qualities made their way into the Ant-Man trilogy; while Reed didn’t get a full-on ‘60s setting, he did get to utilize flashbacks in order to show the previous adventures of Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne utilizing digital de-aging technology. Tonally, the films feel quite similar in their small scale, often comedic approach. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang always had the charm of being a straightforward, everyday guy who was tasked with responsibilities that he never imagined.

It’s evident that the “family” part of Fantastic Four appealed to Reed, and Ant-Man and the Quantumania certainly emphasizes familial bonds through its focus on the Lang and Van Dynes’ bonds when they are trapped in the Quantum Realm. “What’s so relatable about that, I think, is that it’s dysfunctional, right?” Reed said when discussing the tone of the trilogy. “No family is perfect. We all have our own issues that we’re working through with our family and we still love each other.” The trilogy’s producer, Stephen Broussard, also stated that he likes “to think that Reed kind of poured everything he liked about the Fantastic Four into this. This became his family Marvel superhero story, and that’s no secret.”

A lighter approach with actors experienced in comedy was also what Reed had in mind for Fantastic Four. Described as his version of A Hard Day’s Night, Reed’s dream cast list included Alexis Denisof as Mr. Fantastic, Charlize Theron as the Invisible Woman, Paul Walker as Johnny Storm, and John C. Reilly as The Thing. Perhaps these seemed like off choices at the time, but then again, few would have expected Rudd to be a superhero either after mostly starring in comedies in his earlier career. Interestingly, Reed had considered two future MCU stars for the role of Victor Von Doom: Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr.

Peyton Reed Explored Marvel's Cosmic Universe With the Quantum Realm

Image via Marvel Studios

While it must have been disappointing for Reed to miss out on his dream project, he later admitted that “I really did scratch that itch with these Ant-Man movies.” He stated that he had fulfilled a lot of his intentions for Fantastic Four with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in particular, as it allowed him to look into the cosmic side of the MCU. The Fantastic Four have always had strong ties to Marvel’s cosmic universe, and similar to Reed’s Ant-Man, there was a heavy emphasis on scientific exploration and discovery.

Reed’s interest in exploring the Quantum Realm began with Fantastic Four, in which he planned to use the Negative Zone as the primary environment for the team’s adventures. Similar to the Quantum Realm, the Negative Zone is a parallel universe made of antimatter that’s filled with weird, surrealist environments and colorful creatures. It’s populated with insectoid creatures similar to the monsters we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and features similar areas where reality is completely distorted. Many of the comics focused on the Negative Zone (which were predominantly Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel) were developed around the same time that Marvel Comics were releasing The Incredible Hulk stories that featured the Quantum Realm.

While Peyton Reed’s ambitious Fantastic Four movie most likely would have been more successful with fans than the Story films and Josh Trank’s even more disastrous 2015 reboot Fant4stic, it’s rewarding to see that he got to finally fulfill elements of his original idea with the Ant-Man trilogy. If Fantastic Four was always developed with traces of Fantastic Voyage and the sci-fi of the 1960s, then Reed definitely paid homage to those influences with his breathtaking version of the Quantum Realm. As Marvel begins to move forward developing the next version of the First Family for the big screen, hopefully they’ll remember Reed’s contributions and consider his insight on the beloved characters.

