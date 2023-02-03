Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not just kick-starting MCU Phase 5 but will also shape the next few phases with dire consequences. While the movie brings back familiar faces and takes a deep-dive into the Quantum Realm, the movie will also introduce the big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and bring back Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who are going to be major players in the upcoming Multiversal war. A new featurette released by Marvel Studio shines a light on Cassie’s hopes and fears.

"Cassie Lang wants to change the world," Newton says of her character. "She likes the chaos, she wants to be fighting, and she wants to be in the middle of it. She's being influenced by these superheroes around her." Cassie as we know her has been Scott’s only motivation in the franchise. We saw her growing up over the course of two movies while Avengers: Endgame propelled her into adulthood which, like Scott, we missed.

In the upcoming feature, Scott feels the need to make up for the time he’s lost with her while he was stuck in the Quantum Realm and Kang has the perfect offer for him: Scott needs to find something Kang needs and in return he can have the lost time with Cassie back. While Quantumania feels like another sci-fi superhero adventure the emotional, familial core of the movie stays the same. “It was fun watching Kathryn take on cassie,” notes Paul Rudd.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Win Free Tickets to Our Early IMAX Screening of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Over the years we have seen multiple young actors take on the role, and Quantumania marks Newton’s maiden run and our first good introduction to the superhero Cassie will turn out to be. And certainly, Cassie is going all the way because the trailer reveals a device that she has built which sends signals to the Quantum Realm, which sucks the whole family into the realm. "She just wants to be a superhero like her dad," Newton reflects in the clip. "She just wants to impress him." As for Newton’s performance her co-stars are all praises. “She just shows up and she’s just got it,” Michelle Pfeiffer notes. While Majors added, “The buoyant energy of her character is so great.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees returning cast members Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as the Wasp, Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, who has a previous connection with Kang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and introduces Newton as Cassie and Majors as Kang.

The movie hits theaters on February 17, you can check out the new featurette below: