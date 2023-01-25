Fans are eagerly waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick-start MCU Phase 5. In the upcoming feature, the tiniest of the Avengers is going to face off against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will give us a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and will set up the events leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new featurette, the cast and Marvel head, Kevin Feige, outline the experience the movie would be for fans.

Speaking about kicking off phase 5 with Quantumania, Feige notes that the studio always loved doing the “unexpected” with Scott Lang. “Ant-Man is arguably the character that is the most underestimated. Ant-Man became the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame. So carrying that tradition, we thought, well, let’s use this film to kick off Phase 5.” Feige is echoing the premise we have seen in the trailers; with Scott being underestimated as an Avenger, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the mighty task he’s set up to face in this new feature.

Rudd also reminiscences playing the part for almost a decade now, “I’ve loved it and I feel protective of Scott Lang and Ant-Man.” Talking about the threequel and his experience making the movie he said, “I still kinda can’t believe that I’m sitting there and it’s like, wow, there’s Michelle Pfeiffer and there’s Michael Douglas. It’s really nice not to get used to working with legends.” Pfeiffer will also have an important role in the movie, there’s still much we don’t know about her character Janet’s time in the Quantum Realm. The actor acknowledges the fact and even admits, “Janet has been quiet about her time in the Quantum Realm. Maybe would’ve, you know, made different choices.” Fans are quite sure Janet and Kang have a history, details of which will be the crux of the Quantumania.

Wasp actor Evangeline Lilly describes Kang the Conqueror as “terrifying” adding “if there ever was a maniac loose in the Quantum Realm, it’s him.” We have seen an iteration of the character in Loki series, as He Who Remains, but he was certainly the less cruel variant. Majors calls the opportunity to play Kang “a gift.” Further, teasing that “This is the beginning, and he can not be contained.” Rudd notes “Something like this, which is so transporting and visually striking. Audiences are going to watch this and go ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ It’s going to be bonkers!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17. You can check out the featurette below: