With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four coming to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s already time to look ahead to the next phase. Things will kick of in both massive and also microscipically tiny fashion with a trip to the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

To celebrate the upcoming film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel released a special new look at the film and the legacy of Ant-Man as part of Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finds Scott Lang (Rudd), his daughter Cassie (Newton), as well as the Pym-Van Dyne family (Lilly, Douglas and Pfeifer) venturing into the Quantum Realm. There they come face to face with the sinister Kang the Conqueror (Majors), who was last seen in Disney+ series Loki, when the Sacred Timeline fractured into a multiverse of possibilities.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Image Shows Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Facing Off

By having Kang the Conqueror as the primary antagonist, the MCU will be hitting the ground running with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The title of the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, indicates that He Who Remains will be playing a large part in Phase 5, and the connection feels even stronger with the knowledge that the two films are being penned by Jeff Loveness.

In addition to the previously mentioned cast, Ant-Man and the Wasp will also star Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and will also feature William Jackson Harper and Bill Murray in undisclosed roles. The film is directed by Peyton Reed, who also directed the first two installments in the Ant-Man series.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023. Check out the special look and official synopsis below: