With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four coming to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s already time to look ahead to the next phase. Things will kick of in both massive and also microscipically tiny fashion with a trip to the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.
To celebrate the upcoming film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel released a special new look at the film and the legacy of Ant-Man as part of Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finds Scott Lang (Rudd), his daughter Cassie (Newton), as well as the Pym-Van Dyne family (Lilly, Douglas and Pfeifer) venturing into the Quantum Realm. There they come face to face with the sinister Kang the Conqueror (Majors), who was last seen in Disney+ series Loki, when the Sacred Timeline fractured into a multiverse of possibilities.
By having Kang the Conqueror as the primary antagonist, the MCU will be hitting the ground running with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The title of the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, indicates that He Who Remains will be playing a large part in Phase 5, and the connection feels even stronger with the knowledge that the two films are being penned by Jeff Loveness.
In addition to the previously mentioned cast, Ant-Man and the Wasp will also star Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and will also feature William Jackson Harper and Bill Murray in undisclosed roles. The film is directed by Peyton Reed, who also directed the first two installments in the Ant-Man series.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023. Check out the special look and official synopsis below:
In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.