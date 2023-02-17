Evangeline Lilly made history in 2018 when she was the first female lead in an MCU title, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Her character, Hope van Dyne, was treated as an equal and partner to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) proving that it takes two to make a thing go right! Now in the third installment of the Ant-Man movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott, Hope, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) take an unexpected trip to the Quantum Realm, facing new creatures and a new villain that threatens life as they know it.

At this point in Hope’s story, she’s thriving in nearly every aspect of her life. Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, she’s taken over Pym Technologies and has been spearheading the use of Pym Particles to make a real difference in the world. Giving the Pym-van Dyne name a lasting legacy as a force for good, this route has become her new avenue for becoming a superhero every day. In addition, she’s got a stable relationship with her boyfriend and partner, Scott. But despite her family reuniting, a loving relationship, and a successful career, Quantumania doesn’t seem to know what to do with Hope. Once we switch gears to the Quantum Realm, the journey there breaks up the Ant family — Hope with her parents, and Scott with his daughter. As they try to find their way back to each other, the co-lead of the movie takes a backseat as a passenger in the plot. Though this is the second time she’s appeared in the title of the movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lets her down by not utilizing her as effectively as they could.

Stable Yet Separate

Case in point, Hope’s relationship with Scott. Even though she’s seen working in an office environment, the couple makes time for each other, arranging dates at the top of the Golden Gate Bridge. Hope is great with Cassie and in some ways, is another parent to the teenager, going so far as to pick up her from jail while encouraging her interest in the Quantum Realm. Even though she and Scott aren’t engaged or married, Cassie views her as a second mom, further evidenced by Cassie casually calling Hank, “Grandpa Hank.” They’re each other’s family, and it’s really wholesome to see.

Unfortunately, the problem comes from the fact that we don’t see the two of them together much in the movie. This dynamic duo's primary interests lie with the people they’re with, not each other. We don't see Scott show any concern for Hope’s well-being once they’re apart, and vice versa. The only brief glimpse of that is when Krylar (Bill Murray) speculates that Scott and Cassie have been killed by M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll). Later when they do reunite, Scott and Hope go straight into action mode to retrieve the core and rescue Cassie and Janet. There’s no time for heartfelt reunions when Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is on the move to escape his prison.

There’s nothing wrong with having a stable relationship and putting priority on saving their loved ones. However, after spending so much time apart, it doesn’t make her big hero moments for Scott stick the landing the way it should. This is apparent during Scott’s solo fight against Kang after Janet, Hank, Cassie, and Hope successfully make it back home. Once it’s clear to them that Scott might be in trouble, it’s Hope that comes to Scott’s aid to defeat Kang. Most of Hope’s journey wasn’t connected with her romantic partner; Scott’s motivation for much of what he does in the Quantum Realm is for Cassie, not Hope. Based on the conflict she has throughout the movie, it would make more sense to see Cassie come through the portal since they had time for emotional beats together. The decision to have Hope help save the day comes across as a way to keep a title character relevant to saving the world.

It’s also after sending Kang further down into the Quantum Realm that Scott and Hope have a quiet moment together. It’s here in their intimate embrace that we hear this couple say, “I love you” onscreen for the first time. Rudd and Lilly both bring tenderness to this exchange, but it doesn’t hit the same emotional depth that it could if they had spent more time together. Better yet, it could’ve made a bigger impact if audiences learned that they had a hard time saying those three little words to each other amid all the conflict they faced together over the years in their roles as superheroes. Though the sentiment is genuine, it comes across as hollow.

A Mother’s Story Featuring Her Daughter

The main crux of Hope’s story in Quantumania is tied to her desire to reconnect with her mother, Janet, after three decades apart. Since Hope reunited with her at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, all Hope has ever wanted was a close relationship with Janet. To her, that means having trust in the vulnerable parts of the past. They finally have time to talk, but Janet keeps her history with the Quantum Realm closed off from her Jellybean. Naturally, Hope is frustrated with her mom for shutting her out instead of trusting her. This is a similar arc that Hope has in the first Ant-Man movie where she had a contentious relationship with Hank because he kept the truth about her mother’s disappearance a secret from her.

As the mother and daughter travel throughout the Quantum Realm together, Hope defers to her mother’s leadership. Janet commands her way through her former home with ease as her husband and daughter marvel at the life they never knew about. The only points we see Hope express anything are frustration over his wife’s secrecy. As the fear begins to seep into Janet over facing Kang again, she still won’t tell her family about him. Even after Krylar remarks on how much Hank and Hope don’t know about her, the family matriarch still remains resolved not to tell them anything.

Despite the tension between mother and daughter, it serves to further deepen Janet, not Hope. Janet’s stubbornness increases the surrounding mystery, whereas with Hope it only stays at a surface level of frustration. She doesn’t have a scene to convey how the walls she keeps hitting from her mom affect her on a deeper level if it even does at all. When Janet finally does reveal to her family what happened between her and Kang, Hope immediately reconciles with her mom. It resolves the conflict to free her up ahead of the third act battle, but it strips away the chance to see how this outcome alters Hope and her relationship with her mom.

The Real Wasp of Quantumania

Between her separation from Scott, her yielding to Janet’s leadership, and the less-than-satisfying conflict between her and her mom, Hope van Dyne more often than not fades into the background of Quantumania. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Wasp who makes a bigger impact in the movie is in fact the original Wasp herself — Janet van Dyne. It’s disappointing that the story couldn’t find a way to give both the Wasp characters an equal opportunity to develop more, but Pfeiffer’s captivating arc leaves audiences with more. From her complicated history with the Quantum Realm to her badass action scenes, Janet takes center stage while Hope is on the sidelines waiting for her cue to spring into action.

