Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally coming to theaters to introduce the world to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the villain who’ll torment the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the next big crossover event, appropriately titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The movie also promises Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp will bite off more than they can chew while traveling the Quantum Realm and fighting Kang. That’s why they’ll need reinforcements from Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who’ll take over the mantle of the heroine Stature. There’s much we still don’t know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the question that’s on everyone’s mind is: how many end credits scenes does the new MCU movie have? And are they important enough for fans to endure the credits?

While Marvel Studios didn’t create end-credit scenes, they surely perfected them. Sometimes, these scenes plant seeds that germinate years later, while other times, they directly tease an upcoming project just a few months away. More rarely, MCU’s end-credits scenes only have a quick joke to reward patient fans and enrage audience members who feel they were fighting their bladders for no reason. So, before you watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, let us tell you exactly how many end-credit scenes the new MCU movie has. Don't worry; we’ll keep spoilers to ourselves until the movie is widely available.

How Many End Credits Scenes in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

After the mind-boggling ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans who decide to stick around for the credits will get exactly two post-credit scenes. That tracks with previous Scott Lang adventures, as both 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp have two end-credit scenes each. The first movie had two vital post-credits scenes, the first one in which Hope van Dyne gets her Wasp uniform, while the second delivered a key scene for Captain America: Civil War. The sequel’s first post-credits scene was also essential to understanding the overarching MCU narrative, as it explained what happened with the movie’s characters after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap before the release of Avengers: Endgame. However, the second end-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp was just a funny wink to fans, showing a giant ant playing the drums at Scott’s house. And while the sight of a drummer ant puts a smile on our faces, people should have the right to choose to get out of the theater a little earlier if they don’t care about this kind of joke. So, are the two end-credit scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania important, or can you skip them?

Must I Watch 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' End Credits Scenes?

The two end credits scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are extremely important for MCU fans, as they both are directly connected to future projects and help to explain what comes next. This is not exactly surprising, as Scott Lang’s Microverse adventure is the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 5, which will amp up the stakes after Phase 4 only strolled around the MCU introducing new characters and Variants. So, if you care at all for the intertwined story of the MCU as a whole, you must stick around to the very end of the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end credits scene. Trust us when we tell you: it’s definitely worth it.

There you go. The new MCU movie has two end-credits scenes, and they both play a vital part in setting up future projects. You better go easy on the soda to ensure you can make it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on February 17.