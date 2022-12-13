While it feels like Infinity Saga concluded just recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter the middle phase of its Multiverse Saga as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens Phase 5, next year. The previous phase was all about the introduction to new heroes while the upcoming phase will nudge us closer to the consequences of a broken multiverse. The Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror, the next big bad of the MCU.

Seems like Kang is going to do quite some damage to the quantum realm, as a new image shared by Total Film sees an unnerved Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie looking at something or someone. They are seen in a familiar setting of the quantum realm from the previously seen trailers, by which we know that our heroes will finally come face to face with Kang. Producer Stephen Broussard revealed in an accompanying interview, "Coming after the Avengers movies, phrases like ‘palate cleanser’ had been thrown around about the Ant-Man movies."

However, the upcoming threequel will change that for the franchise. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott has written a book and is finally making up for lost time with his daughter. But when Cassie makes a new device that sends signals to the quantum realm, the situation turns on its head and the entire family is sucked into it. Broussard explained, "[We felt] if we’re getting a chance at part three, we want the film to be big and feel central to the future of the MCU." And indeed, Quantumania is going to be imperative for the events to come as it paves Kang’s way forward.

What fans understand about the movie from promotional material by far is that it’s mainly going to take place in the quantum realm, a place where both Scott and Janet have previously been stuck. The producer explains, "It feels like a place you haven’t been to before in the MCU… full of people and characters and worlds and politics and history." Given Quantumania will explore the politics and history of the realm, many secrets can come out that can shift our perception of the reality of the MCU. (Think alternate realms, events and also heroes.) As for the next big bad, Broussard revealed, "He is very powerful, very formidable, very strong, and will have, obviously, an ongoing presence, à la Thanos in the stories, going forward in ways that are different from Thanos and feel very fresh to us.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on February 17, 2023.